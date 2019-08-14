Flow adds free data to mobile plans for YouTube usage

More Jamaicans are now on YouTube says Flow, these utterances comes in the wake of a surge in the number of the communications and entertainment company's mobile customers utilising the popular social media network.

In a release sent yesterday, Flow has reported that via feedback mined from customer surveys, they have seen a significant increase in the number of Jamaicans who use the platform either for viewing or broadcasting.

Dwight Williams, commercial director at Flow (Jamaica), says this has prompted the company to expand its current plans to include a special allotment for its video-loving customers. On Friday (August 9), subscribers of Flow's newest 5-day and 28-day plans;which currently offer unlimited access to Snapchat, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (SWIFT) and unlimited calling to any network (Flow & Digicel), now benefits from an additional free allotment of 500 MB and 1 GB, respectively for exclusive use on YouTube.

“When we launched our groundbreaking new plans in April, we received an incredible response from our customers and we also saw several consumers switching to Flow knowing they can keep their existing telephone number. We also took the opportunity to poll our customers and get their feedback on how our new plans fit within their current lifestyle. The response has been overwhelmingly positive and led us to further improve our already unbeatable prepaid mobile plans,” shared Williams.

Williams further highlighted that while the addition of YouTube will be for a promotional period ending on October 11, the company remains responsive to feedback from customers to inform its product offerings going forward.

Coinciding with the addition of YouTube to its social media plans, Flow also introduced a new 2-day data combo plan that provides unlimited calling to any local network, unlimited access to social media (SWIFT) and 150 MB of data for additional usage for only $200 + GCT.

In January, Flow had announce plans to achieve 95 per cent population coverage on its 4G/LTE network, which currently offers customers up to 100 Mbps in download speeds.