Ferrari profit steady as it recovers lost lockdown output
MILAN (AP) — Luxury sportscar maker Ferrari yesterday reported its profits remained flat in the third quarter as it recovers from lost production due to the coronavirus shutdown.
The company based in the northern Italian city of Maranello said net profit was 171 million euros (US$200 million) in the quarter, compared with 169 million in the same period last year. Shipments were down by 161 units to 2,313 vehicles.
Ferrari said it is still working on recovering the 2,000-vehicle production loss during Italy's seven-week shutdown.
Revenues sank by three per cent to 888 million euros, from 915 million euros in the same period last year. Car revenues rose on sales of the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 special editions models, which continue to be delivered on schedule, while sponsorship, commercial and brand revenues were hit by the pandemic and the resulting cancellation of some Formula 1 races.
Ferrari raised guidance to the higher end of guidelines set in August, with revenues above 3.4 billion euros and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation at 1.13 billion euros.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy