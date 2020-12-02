FESCO opens first FYC supermarket

Fuel service providers Future Energy Source Company Limited (FESCO) recently opened it's first for your convenience (FYC) supermarket in Bodles, St Catherine.

The company which currently operates 14 locations islandwide has FYC express convenience stores located at seven of these locations, with its latest location representing the first supermarket. Through these FYC outlets, FESCO is hoping to enhance its offerings in the retail space.

Jhanelle Barnes, manager of FESCO Bodles, said that she was delighted by the opening of the entity's first FYC supermarket.

“Our new FYC supermarket gives us an opportunity to provide our customers with a one-stop shopping destination experience. Customers can now fuel their vehicles, do their grocery shopping and even enjoy a scoop or two of Devon House I Scream before they depart,” she said.

“This prime location in Bodles, St Catherine, is located on the Old Harbour main road and is also within close proximity to Old Harbour and May Pen, which serves the many housing complexes within a 5 to 10 mile radius,” she continued, adding that the response from customers and partners have been excellent since a soft opening held about two weeks ago.

“Patrons love the parking, clean and relaxed atmosphere and the prices which also includes layered discounts,” Barnes said.

The full service FYC supermarket will carry a wide range of food, beverages and household products. It will also house a Scotiabank ATM, deli and a Devon House ice-cream outlet between the opening hours of 5:00 am to 8:30 pm.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week chief executive officer (CEO) of FESCO, Jeremy Barnes, said that the supermarket will deliver on its promise of convenience.

“We want to encourage the development of FESCO service stations that function as a community hub, where people can easily come and get everything they need at one location. At each FESCO location we also aim to embody the personality of the community in which we are located to provide a more customised experience for our customers.

“Our FESCO service station at Bodles and new FYC supermarket offers a number of conveniences that complement each other in a clean, relaxed, spacious setting, offering great prices and discounts and above all value to its customers,” he stated.

In a recent news release FECSO said that as it continues to expand its brand across the island, it will also be adding a FYC mart which will be blended with another FYC supermarket and express store at their soon-to-be opened ferry location along the Mandela highway in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

“FESCO also plans to open a service station in Cross Roads that will include another FYC express convenience store in 2021,” the release said.

FESCO in its core business is a marketer and distributor of petroleum products, such as E10 87 and E10 90 octane gasoline, automotive diesel oil (ADO) and ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) in the retail and commercial market. They currently supply retail customers through a growing network of service stations across the island and provide the bulk of its fuel distribution services to the manufacturing, construction and transportation industries, distributing motor oils and lubricants under the FUTROIL and FUTRLUBE brands.