Fifth staging of CanEx conference set for September

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Organisers of the internationally acclaimed CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo will be hosting a globally recognised cannabis conference. This event is scheduled for the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James from September 24 to 26.

It will be the fifth annual staging of the conference, conceptualised by Douglas K Gordon.

“As we are talking about the markets opening up in the cannabis space, we are the most globally recognised conference that has come out and said we have a date.

“It is a good thing for Jamaica that we are having an actual conference and one that is recognised,” Gordon said.

“People are excited; people are happy that this is the first highly-regarded conference with an announced date. We are going ahead on a physical form, and they are looking forward to the conference,” Gordon added.

State minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture, and Fisheries, Floyd Green said the staging of CanEex “is a tremendous boost for the global cannabis industry and a testament that Jamaica continues to be a worldwide leader”.

“The conversations around cannabis and health are even more critical now in light of health pandemics and the already-known medicinal properties of the plant. CanEx will not only lead the discussion but will help shape the worldwide cannabis industry post-COVID,” Green psaid.

Board member of Cannabis Licensing Authority, Delano Seiveright, noted that this year's CanEx will play a crucial role in providing the platform for discussion on the way forward, amid concerns swirling around the cannabis sector.

“CanEx this year will no doubt take into full account these realities. It is the perfect forum to discuss, analyse, and determine the way forward.

“In crisis comes opportunity, so I'm personally very optimistic about the future. The mere fact that we have 63 approved licenses and 15 export authorisations to date is significant,” Seiveright remarked.

Gordon, who declared that there is heightened interest in the event among several local and international players, also said that measures are being put in place to guarantee their safety in the wake of COVID-19.

“We have an explicit COVID policy for refunds. If there's the need for any cancellation, we have a policy that will protect our sponsors, our exhibition booth holders, and our delegates,” Gordon revealed.

He added: “From a perspective of prudence, we had to see what is going on globally. People are saying life must continue, and so the Government is opening up along the lines of what is prudent, and we are following those guidelines. We are going to work with JHTA [Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association] and all the different bodies to ensure that what we do is in line with the best safety practices. We are supportive of moving life forward.”

Over the last four conferences, CanEx has attracted an impressive line-up of speakers who have addressed various aspects of the burgeoning cannabis industry. They included the most influential individuals in the global legal cannabis industry, such as Bruce Linton, Cam Battley, Steve DeAngelo, and Vicente Fox, among others.

Gordon is promising that this year's staging will be bigger and better.

“This is our fifth year. So we are making some adjustments to make it bigger and better, and also every year we do a post-mortem with different people and see what worked well, and we will know what we will improve and move accordingly,” Gordon ended.