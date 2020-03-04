Financial stocks top earners in 2019 on the Ja Stock Exchange Threefold increases for Barita and Proven lead the way

Financial stocks have been the standout thus far in the earnings for 2019 on the Jamaica Stock Exchange returning an average 129.4 per cent increase in net profit.

This out-turn was driven by companies like Barita Investments and Proven, which reported a threefold increase in their earnings at 363.9 per cent and 348.1 per cent, respectively.

Strong growth was seen from companies such as Sygnus Credit Investments (70.8 per cent), JMMBGL (32.6 per cent), and ISP Finance (32.1 per cent).

The out-turn in the sector was fuelled by improvements in net interest income, fee and commission income, and trading gains.

Analysts from NCB Capital Markets said, “It is highly likely that these improvements emerged from the growth-inducing forces in the financial sector, such as the supportive credit environment that has resulted in more businesses and individuals seeking financing solutions.”

COMPANIES WITH HIGH P/E RETURNS

At the end of February, the main market financial sector had an average price to earnings (P/E) of 18.5 per cent, with JMMBGL (14.7 per cent) and Proven (8.4 per cent) trading below that mark.

On the other hand, Sygnus (23.9 per cent) and Barita (23.9 per cent), currently trades above the average. In contrast, ISP Finance trades at 36.0 per cent, which is also above its junior market financial sector average of 32.7 per cent, based on data gathered by NCB Capital Markets.

MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION DID WELL

The manufacturing and distribution sectors also performed well, with WISYNCO, Honey Bun, and Salada all seeing improvements to their bottom line. WISYNCO's net profit grew by 13.8 per cent, while Honey Bun improved its earnings by 28.9 per cent.

Salada, on the other hand, reversed its losses in the prior period to report a net profit of $5.42 million. These results came on the back of increases in sales/revenue right across the board.

Mailpac and Fontana also achieved similar results, with Mailpac beating its projected net profit of $176.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 by 5.9 per cent, reporting a net profit of $181.7 million. At the same time, Fontana grew its earnings by 21.8 per cent due to an increase in revenue and other income.

The average growth in earnings for the sector amounted to 12.9 per cent based on the companies reporting earnings thus far.

The average P/E for the main market manufacturing and distribution sector is 18.9 per cent with both WISYNCO (27.3 per cent) and Salada (20.6 per cent) trading above that level.

Meanwhile, Honey Bun (19.1 per cent) trades in line with the junior market manufacturing sector average of 19.1 per cent, while Mailpac (15.5 per cent) and Fontana (21.5 per cent) trade below the junior market distribution sector average of 23.3 per cent.

REAL ESTATE SECTOR PERFORMED CREDITABLY

Listed companies from the real estate sector performed credibly, with 138 Student Living (138SL), Stanley Motta, and Eppley Caribbean Property Fund achieving increased earnings. 138SL reported a profit of $182.86 million relative to a loss of $43.83 million in the prior reporting period, while Eppley reported a 78.5 per cent increase in profit due to strong growth in rental income.

Excluding the non-core revaluation gains booked last year, Stanley Motta's earnings grew by 146.4 per cent due to increased revenues from its 100 per cent occupancy rate.

GWEST continues to operate at a loss; however, it is worth noting that the company's loss declined by 43.7 per cent to $63.14 million due to a decline in admininstrative expenses.

Other notable performances came from Pulse Investments, Radio Jamaica Limited, and Cargo Handlers. These three companies all reported year over year increases in net profit of 114.2 per cent, 292.7 per cent, and 48.9 per cent respectively.

On the declining end was Carreras, which saw a 4.1 per cent contraction in its bottom line to $2.44 billion, as a result of a 17 per cent increase in total expenses.

Meanwhile, Lasco Financial Services saw a whopping 71.3 per cent decline in profit to $76.93 million due to increased administrative and selling expenses.

STOCK

Most of the listed companies are reporting year over year increase in profits, which is in contrast to the current slide in the stock market. The latest figures show that the market declined by 5.6 per cent in the combined market index year to date.

Analysts report that the slowdown in the market is not necessarily linked to company performances. However, the popular belief is that the slide in the stock market is due to investors liquidating stocks from their portfolios to participate in large ongoing transactions such as the recently closed Trans Jamaica Highway and First Rock initial public offerings.