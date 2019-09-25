Financing constraints in Jamaica higher than rest of Caribbean — Ramakrishnan

Access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Jamaica currently remains a big challenge. With statistics showing the country lagging behind in relation to other parts of the world, calls are mounting for this very important variable to be addressed.

This, as there is potential for offsetting greater growth levels for the country.

Former International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission chief for Jamaica, Dr Uma Ramakrishnan, speaking at a recent town hall meeting held at the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), said that based on statistics quoted from an IFC survey, the country has a lot of catching up to do.

“Jamaica's access to finance number is behind with the rest of the world. An estimated gap based on survey is about US$2 billion, of which the current supply of SME financing in Jamaica is about US$415 million — so there is a huge financing gap and unmet demands that need to be filled,” she stated.

“Financing constraints in Jamaica are said to be about 18 per cent higher than the rest of the Caribbean region. So clearly, even within the region and targeting the global standards, Jamaica's access to finance numbers are behind — therefore there is some catching up to do and then some in order to grow as well,” she further stated.

She identified two major constraints which must be addressed if Jamaica is to improve access to SMEs.

“The SME financing environment is constrained by two bottlenecks — the regulatory environment and financial infrastructure,” she noted.

The former mission chief offered that currently, with some estimated 4000-6000 SMEs believed to be in operation, providing access to finance is extremely important for the country going forward.

Ramakrishnan further argued that addressing the issues of access to finance and reducing crime would provide the same amount of growth levels for the country.

“If this gap were to be filled, the increase in growth that it can generate for Jamaica is half a per cent. So, if the gap is ibe per cent, it can go to 1.5 per cent. Half a per cent is also a growth that the country can achieve if crime were to be reduced to world average.

“The opportunity that it provides will be huge for Jamaica, hence why there is this push in order to enable the SMEs to be able to access this finance, as there is huge gains for this country to be made,” she said.

Ramakrishnan also highlighted some measures which she thinks will be quite useful in starting to iron out the issues regarding access to finance.

“Technology has a huge role to play in bringing more people into this formal economy where they are able to access finance. This will help to reduce onerous documentation requirements, such as opening a bank account and addressing issues of credit worthiness and of borrowers possessing no transactional history,” she asserted.

In citing the experiences of her native country, India which faced similar problems such as Jamaica, she said it went down the path of technology and was able to remedy its situation.

“They shifted to technology where they were able to go into online lending, of which they created alternative lending platforms through which SMEs could access funds far more easily,” she said.