First-quarter net loss for Sweet River Abattoir and Supplies

Meat processor Sweet River Abattoir and Supplies (SRA) — whose shares have been suspended from trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) for breaches of the JSE Junior Market board level requirements — on Thursday, reported an audited after-tax loss of $1.6 million for the three-month period ended on June 30, 2019. SRA was therefore able to reduce its losses when compared with the corresponding period in 2018, which recorded a net loss of $7.1 million.

Managing Director Valdence Gifford, in reporting to the stockholders, indicated that for the period under review, the company recorded a reduction of 70 per cent in sales, a 38 per cent decrease in expenses and a two per cent decrease in its gross profit.

The company recorded sales revenue of $22.9 million for the three-month period, a 70 per cent decrease when compared with the corresponding period in 2018, which recorded sales revenue of $77 million.

This decrease, according to Gifford, was mainly due to the unavailability of pigs on the market, but the shortfall in supply was partially supplemented by revenue from slaughter services to third parties.

“Our revenue for the quarter came from slaughtering fees and inventory sales; this is so as we have taken a temporary break from procuring pigs whilst we organise and recapitalise the business,” Gifford stated.

Total assets for the period under review amounted to $387 million, a decrease of five per cent from the $405 million recorded for the similar period in 2018, while the company's operating expenses amounted to $7 million, a 38 per cent or $11.3 million decrease when compared with the prior corresponding period.

This latest information on the group's financial position has added to the mounting problems being faced by the company.

Only last month, SRA was suspended for failing to have an independent non-executive on its board, as required by the rules of the JSE's Junior Market.

In July, its bankers, First Global, issued a demand for repayment of outstanding balances totalling $116 million, and there was also the sudden resignation of a number of directors including Gifford.

Gifford resigned as the managing director of SRA effective May 31, 2019. He, however, continues to serve in that capacity on a contractual basis until a replacement is selected, and he remains a member of the board of directors.

The other board resignations were Audrey Deer-Williams, who resigned as a director, effective June 7, 2019, and Robert Meghoo, who resigned as a director, effective July 16, 2019.

Prior to these developments, the board of SRA has been exploring plans to restructure the company's balance sheet, and to bolster its governance structure. The recent developments have necessitated the expedition of this process, for which the JSE was advised.

“We anticipate that, in short order, we will return to our core business of procurement of pigs and the sale of fresh cuts to processors, hotels, restaurants and wholesalers. It is the latter that will ensure the company returns to profitability and maximises it true potential,” Gifford stated in the company's report.

“The reorganisation we are currently undergoing will ensure that the company is viable and sustainable. We are hoping to complete this process to capitalize on the upcoming ham and winter tourist season,” he continued.