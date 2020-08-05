Fitch affirms NCB's capital future flow

International ratings agency Fitch has affirmed the issue-specific ratings assigned to all outstanding series of notes issued by Jamaica Merchant Voucher Receivables (JMVR) and Jamaica Diversified Payment Rights (JDPR) from which capital flows to the National Commercial Bank Jamaica (NCBJ).

The affirmed rating for JMVR is BB+ while the rating for JDPR is BB. JMVR is backed by future flows due from Visa International Service Association (Visa) and MasterCard International Incorporated (MasterCard) related to international merchant vouchers (MV) acquired by NCB in Jamaica.

JDPR is backed by existing and future US dollar-denominated diversified payment rights (DPRs) originated by NCBJ. DPRs are defined as electronic or other messages used by financial institutions to instruct NCBJ to make payment to a beneficiary.

The majority of DPRs are processed by designated depository banks (DDBs) that have executed agreements obligating them to send payments to accounts controlled by the transaction trustee.

NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the notes Fitch says, “reflects NCBJ's negative outlook along with the uncertainty related to the magnitude and length of the coronavirus pandemic and containment measures that may further deteriorate transaction flows for both programmes.”

While the Jamaican operating environment has historically been a principal constraint on NCBJ's ratings, NCBJ's negative outlook reflects the downside risk to its credit profile, resulting from the economic implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

GOING CONCERN ASSESSMENT

Fitch assigned NCBJ a GCA score of 'GC1' based on the bank's systemic importance. The 'GC1' theoretically allows the maximum rating uplift from the bank's IDR pursuant to Fitch's future flow methodology. However, the agency limits the rating uplift for the future flow series due to a number of factors such as the future flow debt size:

NCBJ's total outstanding future flow debt (FF) represented around six per cent of the bank's total funding and 14.2 per cent of non-deposit funding considering outstanding consolidated programme balances as of March 2020 and consolidated financials as of March 2020. Fitch believes the future flow programmes will continue to remain an active source of long-term funding for NCBJ.

PRESSURE ON TRANSACTION FLOWS

While flows benefit from NCBJ's market-leading and dominant credit card franchise and diversification from two top credit card brands, transaction flows have been affected by global travel bans and quarantine orders enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cash flows in April 2020 decreased by as much as approximately 54 per cent when compared with those in March 2020, but have since recovered 10.3 per cent in May 2020 when compared to cash flows in April 2020 and an additional 26.2 per cent in June 2020 when compared to cash flows observed in May 2020.

The increase in cash flows is primarily driven by the phased reopening of Jamaica's borders to international travellers. Quarterly collections as of the end of June were sufficient to support a maximum quarterly Debt-Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) of 3.47x for the last reporting period (April-June 2020). Nevertheless, Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the flows, as potential pressures could negatively impact the assigned ratings.

Global events, including the coronavirus crisis, have negatively impacted international merchant voucher flows. Although significant decreases in transaction flows have been observed since March 2020, coverage levels have remained sufficient to cover quarterly debt service payments in April and July 2020 and have remained commensurate with the rating on the outstanding notes.

NCBJ processed approximately $1.4 billion in DPR flows during the first half of 2020, an approximate decrease of 18 per cent when compared to the same period in 2019. Global events such as the sharp economic contraction given the coronavirus pandemic and different containment measures have translated into a decrease in transaction cash flows, which can add pressure to the assigned ratings.