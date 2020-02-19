Flow reaffirms commitment to Jamaica's development

Amidst widespread theft and vandalism suffered by the telecoms company, Flow's Country Manager Stephen Price has reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting Jamaica's development through increased network investments.

According to Price, the company is increasing its investment in mobile and fixed networks so as to deliver an enhanced customer experience. He noted implemented measures to lessen the impact of commercial power outages on customers, and the continued roll-out of a dedicated business network to provide multiple redundancies and reduce the potential for service disruptions.

“Investing in our network and improving our overall operations demonstrates that we are serious about supporting Jamaica's development and empowering Jamaicans with our technology. This isn't something that we take lightly because we are here for the long haul,” he said.

He continued, “We are laser-focused on enhancing the experience received by customers and are upgrading our telecommunications infrastructure in 28,000 homes, bringing TV and Internet services to another 35,000 homes during the first half of 2020, and 10,000 businesses before year end.”

The telecoms company reported that since last year they have suffered some 450 cases of theft and vandalism, diverting much- needed infrastructural improvement funds to facilitate repeated fixing and/or replacement of damaged and stolen cables.

To treat with the issue, Flow said they have used multi-tiered approaches inclusive of lobbying Government for stricter penalties, taking legal action, along with the implementation of a robust asset-protection strategy. The company has also engaged security companies and the police to patrol cable routes and mobile sites.

Irrespective of all its misfortunes, Price reiterated that the company is still very committed to the country and is also seeking to bring more customers into the connected space. He noted also that Flow has brought connectivity and 'triple play' services to more than 34,000 homes across the country, and expanded its LTE mobile network to deliver 95 per cent population coverage up to last year.