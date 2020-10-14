Former JHTA President Omar Robinson launches hospitality services entity — Arya Resorts Management Company

Omar Robinson, immed iate past president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), has launched a new hospitality services company, Arya Resorts Management Company Limited.

Robinson up until September 30 this year, was the general manager of Round Hill Hotel and Villas, where he has served for over 17 years and has been general manager since 2007.

He was the president of the JHTA from 2016 and has served on numerous Government boards within the Ministry of Tourism.

In announcing the launch, Robinson, Arya's chief operating officer (COO), described the timing as one with significant meaning for him and the team of Arya.

“It is a culmination of three decades of ambitions to bring the team's extensive knowledge of Caribbean tourism into that of providing 'best in class' hospitality solutions across the English territories of the region,” Robinson said.

The company will operate across several tourism-focused business units:

a) the acquisition and/or management of hotel and resort properties;

b) providing hospitality consultation services to include property turnarounds, service quality and regulatory aligned audits, team member training and recruitment;

c) hospitality supply chain management.

“Arya's launch in the middle of a global pandemic was without doubt a difficult decision, but at the same time, it also presents with immense opportunities. Tourism businesses, large or small, are going through their most challenging times ever, bringing into sharp focus the need for current operators to completely re-evaluate their business models. Unfortunately, even with tourism being a mature industry in most Caribbean countries, there doesn't exist a dedicated tourism consultancy outfit that can identify with their circumstances — even while crafting workable and unique solutions that are borne out of decades of experience acquired through managing multiple tourism businesses, spanning hotels, attractions, transportation and supplies,” Robinson stated.

Arya's COO shared that the company “will be putting itself in a position whereby it can acquire assets that fit the profile of its hotel/resort business channel, and in preparation for this investment push Arya has engaged Croskery Capital Limited as a financial advisor”.