Gas Pro promotes zero harm focus

Massy Gas Products (Jamaica) Ltd (Gas Pro) is offering added value to consumers through its Liquefied Petroleum gas (LPG) safety protocols that emphasise a “zero harm focus”. The concept was explained by Gas Pro CEO Rohan Ambersley.

“We have a zero harm focus,” he stated. “Our policies and procedures, engineering designs and installation approaches align with the highest international standard. We see safety as an extension of our commitment to excellent service. You cannot claim to be committed to serving a customer well if you are not fully committed to their safety and well-being.”

Ambersley revealed that Gas Pro conducts its business in accordance with NFPA 58, an international industry benchmark for LPG. NFPA 58 prescribes the standards for storage, transportation and handling, which significantly mitigate the risks of fire, explosion and leaks through meticulous installation procedures.

“We place safety at the highest level and seek to function as a beacon for safety in the region,” he asserted. “We are focused on aligning with all the industry codes and standards and work closely with the Jamaica Bureau of Standards and all other regulators to ensure maximum adherence to those standards.”

He said the focus translates into customer assurance, as Gas Pro's LPG cylinders are filled to the right weight and handled by highly trained staff. Meanwhile, professional servicemen undertake commercial installations.

“The thing with filling LPG cylinders is that it must not be overfilled or underfilled” the CEO clarified. “An underfilled cylinder cheats the customer, and an overfilled one exposes the customer to danger. We take the safety of all customers seriously.”

Building on this focus, Gas Pro is also rolling out a new round of training for dealers, distributors, satellite plant staff and commercial customers. Under the banner of “Safety Every Day, Safety All The Way” Gas Pro plans to train at least 500 customers and stakeholders in 2019. Additionally, under the same banner, Gas Pro will be partnering with schools in areas close to its operations to roll out safety interventions meant to improve safety consciousness.

“We believe in safety and feel that given our expertise, we should do all we can to contribute to improved safety in the wider society.” Mr Ambrose emphasised. “This includes partnering with other organisations who have the same interest and working with them to make everyone safer.”

Derrick McKenzie from D & J Distributors, who has benefited from both safety and customer service training from Gas Pro, attested to the positive impact it has had on his employees.

“The training that we received from Gas Pro has really made a difference,” he explained. “My delivery team is now a lot more conscious of safety standards and also understands how safety is foundational to good customer service. I really appreciate the knowledge that the training provided.”

Gas Pro has been recognised for its commitment to exceptional customer service on more than one occasion. The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) awarded the company for service excellence in 2013, 2016 and again in 2018. Also, a 2017 American Customer Service Index (ACSI) survey saw the company enjoying an impressive 84 per cent overall customer satisfaction rating.

Gas Pro has also received multiple industry awards for safety, including more PSOJ Petroleum Industry safety awards than any other LPG company.