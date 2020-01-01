Economy slips into decline

After years of minimal growth, the economy is now officially shrinking according to the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) which is reporting a 0.1 per cent decline in the economy for the third quarter of 2019 when compared to the previous corresponding quarter, due to the fall in the goods producing industries.

Data from STATIN's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report indicated that from July to September 2019, the 0.4 per cent fall in the goods producing industries was caused by lower levels of output. Agriculture, forestry and fishing declined by 0.1 per cent, mining and quarrying by 17.6 per cent and construction by 2.1 per cent.

The report stated that the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry declined due to dry weather conditions across the island and increased production costs, while the performance of the mining and quarrying industry was largely due to the suspension of production in early September at the Jiuquan Iron and Steel Company JISCO/ Alpart refinery. JISCO/Alpart temporarily closed down its production operations on September 27, which directly affected more than 1,500 jobs, and another 500 indirect jobs.

The construction industry was impacted by a fall in the civil engineering sub-group due to a reduction in road rehabilitation works.

It noted, however, that manufacturing grew by 4.9 per cent due to growth in both the food, beverages and tobacco and other manufacturing sub-industries of 2.4 per cent and 8.8 per cent, respectively.

The increase in the other manufacturing sub-industry was largely attributed to higher output of petroleum products.

Despite the overall decline in the economy, STATIN reported that growth was achieved in all eight of the services industries — electricity and water supply increased by 0.8 per cent; wholesale and retail trade, repairs, installation of machinery and equipment by 0.6 per cent; hotels and restaurants by 2.5 per cent; transport, storage and communication by 1.2 per cent; finance and insurance services by 3.4 per cent; real estate, renting and business activities by 0.9 per cent, producers of government services by 0.4 per cent and other services by 1.9 per cent.

Growth in the hotels and restaurants industry was due to increases in the group's hotels and other short-stay accommodation and restaurants, bars and canteens. Hotels and other short-stay accommodation were positively impacted by a 4.9 per cent increase in foreign national arrivals.

Total value added at constant prices for the economy increased by 0.6 per cent for the third quarter of 2019 when compared to the similar quarter of 2018.

