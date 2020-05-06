Glencore resumes Zambia copper mining for just 3 months

LUSAKA, Zambia (AFP) — Mining giant Glencore says it will resume copper mining in Zambia for three months but proceed with plans to close down its operations because of falling prices and coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disruption.

The company last month announced a sudden halt to all operations at its subsidiary Mopani Copper Mines, sparking criticism from the government and unions, who feared thousands of jobs were at risk.

“Mopani Copper Mines PLC is to restart mining operations and issue a notice of its intention to place the mining operations on care and maintenance after 90 days,” Glencore said in a statement released late on Sunday.

“During the 90-day period, Mopani will continue to engage with Government on the potential solutions to its current challenges,” it said.

Separately, Mines Minister Richard Musukwa said the authorities would continue “to promote the mining industry in this critical period of COVID-19 and unstable commodity prices”.

Zambia is Africa's second-biggest copper-producing country after the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the sector is a major employer.

Citing disruption to supply chains caused by COVID-19 and falling copper prices, Glencore announced on Thursday that it would cut capital expenditure by as much as a quarter during 2020.

President Edgar Lungu has closed Zambia's borders and banned public gatherings to stem the spread of the virus.

The landlocked southern African country has registered 124 coronavirus infections and three fatalities.