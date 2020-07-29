Gold's lustre grows as investors hedge in uncertain times

Wall Street is in the throes of a gold rush as investors drive the price of the precious metal to new heights.

Gold has been the best investment of the year so far. The price of the precious metal has climbed nearly 27 per cent this year, more than triple the return of the largest US bond funds and towering over the roughly one per cent return of big US stocks.

After topping US$1,800 per ounce in 2011, it's taken nearly a decade for gold to surpass that level. Gold closed on Monday last at a record US$1,931 an ounce after briefly climbing to US$1,941.90 an ounce. Analysts at BofA Global Research say gold could reach US$3,000 per ounce.

Several factors are pushing gold higher: Investors are anxious about the pandemic's ultimate impact on the economy, worried over resurgent tensions between the US and China, and fearful of runaway inflation as spending to cushion the economic fallout swells the federal budget deficit.

Uncertainty over the outcome of the elections in November may also be giving investors reason to hedge their bets with gold.

THE PANDEMIC

The biggest reason for the surge is fear surrounding the pandemic. No one knows how many people the new virus will ultimately kill — or how much of the world's economy it will destroy. That sways investors toward the metal that has long been considered a safe haven for wealth in turbulent times.

A resurgence of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has put a damper on Wall Street's hopes for a relatively quick economic recovery as some states curtail plans to reopen businesses. Optimism for a full economic recovery now rests almost entirely on the successful development of a vaccine and therapies to treat patients suffering from COVID-19.

US-CHINA TENSIONS

Worries over US-China tensions have also drawn investors to gold. Washington and Beijing had reached a first-stage trade agreement in January, but tensions between the two nations have grown heated again, adding new worries about the potential for the world's two largest economies to impose tariffs on each other's goods.

THE DOLLAR

Many investors see gold as a way to protect against a falling US dollar, and the greenback is at its lowest level against the Swiss franc in more than five years. The US Dollar index, which measures its value against the Swiss franc and five other major currencies, is at its lowest level in more than two years. A weaker dollar also makes gold cheaper for investors buying in other currencies, because it's priced in dollars.

LOW INTEREST RATES

For nervous investors, the safest places to put their money are Treasury bonds and gold. But Treasury banks are paying close to the lowest amount of interest in history, with a 10-year Treasury note yielding just 0.58 per cent. After taking inflation into account, investors are probably losing purchasing power by holding a Treasury that long. That makes gold more attractive in comparison.

THE DEFICIT

The US federal government's budget deficit hit US$864 billion in June, the biggest monthly budget shortfall in history. The deficit has ballooned as spending on programmes to combat the coronavirus recession have exploded while millions of job losses have cut into tax revenues. A surging federal budget deficit heightens the risk of inflation and may be contributing to investors' appetite for gold. Investors have historically seen gold as a way to protect against inflation.