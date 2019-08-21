Government of The Bahamas announces agreement with Carnival for major project
NASSAU, Bahamas, (CMC) – The Bahamas government says it has reached an agreement with America's largest cruise discounter, Carnival Cruise Line, for the construction of a multimillion-dollar cruise port in Grand Bahama.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis says the agreement comes after after many months of negotiations” and that he was pleased the “government has delivered a massive project for the people of Grand Bahama.
“I am pleased to inform residents of Grand Bahama and the entire Bahamas that the Carnival port development is going full speed ahead. Grand Bahama, the change you asked for is about to happen,” he added.
Media reports said that the project is estimated at US$100 million. Earlier this year Minnis said that the project would result in more than 1,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs on the island.
He said that the new port will add to the government's plan for a revitalised Grand Bahama.
Minnis also announced that another Carnival Cruise Line development project here is progressing.
Last month, the Central Bank of The Bahamas' Quarterly Economic and Financial Developments (QEFD) report revealed that HAL Properties Limited, the owner of Carnival Corporation, was approved to expand its beach entertainment facility on Half Moon Cay, with plans to construct more facilities including a cruise pier on the island.
Carnival's projects and renovations are expected to cost US$80 million. `
