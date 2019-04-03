Grenadian PM says hundreds will be employed at rebranded hotel

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) – Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell says he has been assured that at least 400 Grenadians will be employed when the rebranded Royalton Grenada hotel opens in December.

Mitchell met with Sunwing's Hotels & Resorts executive vice-president, Daniel Diaz, to discuss the hotel that was formerly known as Grenadian by Rex.

“Projects like this create significant employment opportunities for locals, both in the construction phase and as permanent staff when the facility is operational. Government welcomes any initiative that will provide gainful employment for our people,” Mitchell said.

“We have witnessed a steady decline in the country's unemployment rate and we are keen to see this continue through the impact of projects like this,”' he added.

Diaz said plans are progressing “smoothly and quickly” and he was high in praise for the professionalism and accuracy of local planners engaged in the project.

The rebranded hotel, Royalton Grenada will include 59 new rooms, which will bring the property total to 271, making it the largest hotel in Grenada.

Sunwing has hinted at the possibility of developing a second property on the site of the Royalton Grenada, which spans an area of 30-acres and situated one km from the Maurice Bishop International Airport.