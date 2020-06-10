Hanover's Grand Palladium plans to reopen on July 1

POINT, Hanover — Enrico Pezzoli, general manager of the island's largest hotel, Grand Palladium Resorts in Point, Hanover, supports the reopening of the country's borders to international travellers on July 15 once all protocols are followed.

During a recent press conference at Jamaica House, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that the country's borders for all international travellers would be reopened on June 15. Jamaica's borders were closed to all incoming travellers on March 21 following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

“If all the procedures and the protocols are followed by everybody, I think it is a good move. I am in favour of opening,” stated Pezzoli, who disclosed that his property is currently targeting a July 1 reopening date.

He, however, said this is dependent on the reaction of tourists to the date announced by the Government.

Holness had stated that the country did not have the human resource and fiscal capacity to carry out testing for the virus at its three international airports and several seaports. However, he said that provisions would be made for people who voluntarily wish to be tested.

Pezzoli agrees with the prime minister that “it is not feasible to have so many passengers tested.”

However, noting that people can be asymptomatic, he argued that relying on common sense, those travelling should be healthy and screened before travelling, adding that both at departing and arrival airports, and also at the hotels, the temperature of visitors should be taken. Pezzoli said that by doing so, some level of detection would take place for further action.