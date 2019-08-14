Health coverage now accessible for the average Jamaican – JCCUL's Robert Levy

Credit union members are now being offered added benefits for critical illness security via Cuna Caribbean Insurance's recent addition of a critical illness rider to the family indemnity plan.

Cuna Caribbean Insurance Jamaica Limited, which is a member of the Cuna Mutual Group, has been the leading insurance provider for credit unions and their members for over 80 years. They have been working overtime to ensure that families in Jamaica stay financially protected and are at least financially equipped to combat illnesses, if and when they should come on.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer recently, Robert Levy, chief executive officer at Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League (JCCUL), disclosed that this new offering by the chief insurance provider of credit unions is ground-breaking. He calls this new plan “the best thing since slice bread”.

The plan is said to cover critical illnesses such as cancer, heart attack, stroke and major burns — excluding pre-existing conditions — all at one low cost, giving coverage to as many as six people.

“One person can get coverage of up to $2.5 million for a critical illness at a cost of $1800 and change per month. One can also cover their family for the same amount per person for not much more than 10-11 thousand dollars,” he said.

'The fact that the average Jamaican from every walk of life can get this — to me, this is revolutionary,” he continued.

The highlighted differentiating feature for this critical illness rider is said to be the price, which when compared to many health plans from other providers, is relatively cheap and very affordable. Levy reasoned that this price is much lower in comparison, and that the competition “by far, not even comes close” .

“Critical illness plans are provided by most insurance companies now, but this plan can be accessed by the average Jamaican — the average Jamaican man can now have a critical illness plan,” he emphasisied.

Levy, in concluding, pointed out that credit unions may not always be the cheapest sources but they aim to give the best service to their members.

“Credit unions are always seeking to provide value. We may not be the cheapest at all times but we believe that our members must get value from our products,” he stated.