Hi-Pro launches $23.6-million #Growstrong initiative to assist small farmers affected by COVID-19

IN keeping with its declaration to commit to the theme of growth, the Hi-Pro division of Jamaica Broilers Group launched the #Growstrong initiative last Friday.

The initiative is set to benefit over 2,000 small farmers across the island who buckled under the impact COVID-19.

Having partnered with agricultural agencies, the livestock association, and an islandwide network of farm stores, Hi-Pro over the next five months will donate Hi-Pro feeds, seeds, fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides to farmers at a total product value of $23.6 million. Also, Hi-Pro will offer discounts on its premium broiler ration.

The entities engaged by Hi-Pro include the Jamaica Agricultural Society, Rural Agricultural Development Authority, the Jamaica Dairy Development Board, Jamaica Egg Farmers Association, Jamaica Pig Farmers Association, and Small Ruminant Association of Jamaica.

According to Assistant Vice-President Colonel Jaimie Ogilvie, Hi-Pro will also work closely with the 4-H Clubs, children's homes and juvenile correctional facilities to assist youth with agricultural projects so as to provide a catalyst for self-sufficiency.

“We have chosen to work through these associations and our dealers because we strongly believe in their mandates. I also want to encourage farmers to appreciate the value and benefits of being members of such associations. No man is an island, and the benefits of working as a group, whether in good times or bad times, will always yield better results than individual efforts,” Ogilvie stated at the launch, held on the lawns of Hi-Pro Ace Supercentre in St Catherine.

“We want this project to be a catalyst for other entities and individuals to provide much-needed support to our farmers. Each one can reach one, and together we can grow strong,” he continued.

Floyd Green, minister of state in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, also lauded Hi-Pro for its initiative to assist local small farmers.

“[This initiative] is a testament that Hi-Pro is willing to put their money where their mouth is. The farmers and the ministry truly appreciate this gesture. One of the things that COVID-19 has brought into sharp focus for each of us is our shared reality that we're all connected to events that affect us...but when agriculture grows, Jamaica does well.”