Honda's profit rises despite pandemic damage
TO KYO, Japan (AP) — Honda reported yesterday that its fiscal third-quarter profit more than doubled to ¥284 billion (US$2.7 billion) despite the novel coronavirus pandemic as auto sales grew in Japan and the US.
Japanese automaker Honda Motor Corporation had reported a ¥116-billion profit for October-December a year earlier.
Honda's quarterly sales inched up less than one per cent to ¥3.7 trillion (US$35 billion).
Cost cuts also helped boost Honda's bottom line, despite difficulties caused by the pandemic, including computer chip shortages, according to Tokyo-based Honda.
The maker of the Accord sedan, CR-V crossover and Asimo robot said it carried out a major review of its operations to streamline expenses.
Honda said its motorcycle sales slipped in the three months through December to about 3 million motorcycles from 3.1 million units a year ago.
Auto sales held up, increasing slightly to 809,000 vehicles from 808,000 vehicles.
Honda raised its profit forecast for the year through March to 465 billion yen (US$4.4 billion), up from the previous projection for a ¥390-billion (US$3.7 billion) profit.
The latest forecast is also better than the ¥456-billion profit Honda earned the previous fiscal year.
But Honda warned the outlook remains uncertain because the impact from COVID-19 was still unclear.
Japanese rivals Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor corporations also reported earnings this week.
The pandemic has affected industries, companies and regions differently — mostly negatively.
But some companies, including Honda, have proved resilient, holding better than others.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy