How Popeyes sold out a sandwich using social media

“We have no more chicken sandwiches.”

“Wait, what? What do you mean 'none'?” I asked in disbelief.

“We no longer sell them at this restaurant.”

I was in the line at Popeyes. I had ordered the new spicy chicken sandwich to eat before I caught my flight back home. But there was none.

The pleasant, 20-something-year-old server went on to explain that there was too much of a craze and the restaurant couldn't manage the crowd, and so they decided to discontinue it at that location.

“All because of social media. It's amazing,” she added.

Yes, the reason I was here and hungry was all because of a tweet face-off between two restaurants and a taste comparison that ensued on social media, which then spiralled into a mad rush for a sandwich.

The power of social media, indeed.

After all these years studying and teaching social media, I'm even more convinced that there is no mystery or magic. Social media has some key ingredients that, if taken, along with the right timing and sometimes some luck, will produce results. No results are the same and often can't be guaranteed, but when it works it works well.

In this article I'll highlight a few keys or “powers” that made this particular campaign — accidental or intentional — quite a success.

1. The power of the right influencer

2. The power of a question

3. The power of competition

4. The power of an underdog

5. The power of surprise

6. The power of a great product

7. The power of curiosity, the desire to fit in, and FOMO (fear of missing out)

8. The power of crisis management.

THE POWER OF INFLUENCERS

The first time I got wind of a Chick-fil-A Popeyes taste-off was from comedic star Christianee Porter, who got her big break on Instagram @thechristishow through an act called Shirleen. She did the taste test on her page with more than 779k followers and gave her verdict — Popeyes was better.

At first I thought it was a joke, but when I tried to get a sandwich of my own, I realised it was serious. It may seem stereotypical, but black people love their fried chicken…

Though I doubt Popeyes hired Christianee, judging from her post, which had almost 300,000 views, and over 3,000 comments, many people shared their intention to buy the sandwich simply because she suggested it.

Don't get me wrong, she wasn't the only influencer, nor the largest. But this just goes to show that influencers do in fact…influence.

THE POWER OF A QUESTION

One of the best ways to gain engagement online is to simply ask a question. It is often second nature to tell your audience/customer, that “we're the best”, “buy from us”. But there is such power in asking a question that it sets off one of our innate drives...ie, to give an answer.

The question here…”Which sandwich is better?”

We all naturally want to give a response when asked something. Why? Well, we all want to feel like our opinion matters. We are also happy that you actually care about our opinion, that you want to listen to us. Your customers feel the same.

THE POWER OF A COMPETITION

Popeye's taste test and marketing strategy also tapped into the power of competition. We are competitive beings by nature; we love to win and laugh at those who lose. We love to join teams, we are cliquish and clannish. Life is filled with teams and factions. There is the PNP and JLP, the Democrats, the Republicans, this high school vs the next .

When Popeyes responded to that tweet challenge from Chick Fil A, it was on. The customers, through their various taste tests, further fuelled it.

A recipe for success!

THE POWER OF CURIOSTIY

Everyone wants to be included; no one wants to miss out on whatever is 'cool' or happening. It also applied to this case. Everyone became curious, they also wanted to be a part of the excitement and to say yes, I tasted it.

It seems so simple and pointless, but it is real. Human nature doesn't lie. We see it with all sorts of trends and it works well online as well. No one wants to miss out.

THE POWER OF THE UNDERDOG

Humans also love a good challenge or controversy. For those who follow the battle of the fast food chains, Chick-fil-A has often come up top for taste and great customer service. There are so many memes praising Chick-fil-A for these qualities. They seem to reign supreme.

Therefore, for Popeyes, the ordinary everyday chicken spot, to attempt to tackle a giant in an area they are not normally known for — was audacious. How dare they? Could they really do it? What a challenge.

The customers on social media loved it.

Be it in a movie, or in a burger taste-off, people love a confrontation — especially with unlikely opponents.

THE POWER OF SURPRISE

The fact that there was a seemingly surprise ending only made it more exciting. All the taste testers seemed to be saying that the underdog won. The results were not expected.

People love a surprise.

Hence, the ensuing mad rush to also taste test and see if it really could be true. Could Popeye's chicken sandwich really be better? Hence the long lines around blocks and a chicken sandwich sold out across the US.

THE POWER OF CRISIS MANAGMENT

For Popeyes, what could have potentially been a crisis, they turned into a lead generation machine. The company is now encouraging customers to download their app so as to get updates of when the elusive sandwich is once again available.

Instead of posting a plane old apology for the product being out, they used witty, well-written messaging to encourage customers to sign up and get informed first. (Again, appealing to the need to fit it and fear of missing out).

This should result in increased app downloads, and the collection of the contact information of possibly thousands of customers who were previously just walk -ins.

Bravo, Popeyes. Bravo.

THE POWER OF A GREAT PRODUCT

Finally, Popeyes, had a great product. It makes no sense to wish or hope to go viral if you don't have a product you can stand by. Whether Popeyes started this influencer campaign, or whether it was simply by chance, if their sandwich was bad it could have easily backfired. And, their brand could have been damaged.

This has also saved Chick-Fil-A as well, because from the reviews their sandwich isn't bad either. Popeyes is just better.

THE POWER OF WORD-OF-MOUTH

I've often said it — “social media is word of mouth on drugs,” as it simply amplifies the message around an already existing product or service.

Social media is not magic. It's just using the right suite of specific tools, and crafting a message online that can properly propel your product or service before the eyes of others, hoping that readers will be moved and will share/propel the message voluntarily which will then increase product sales, downloads, and purchases or walk-ins.

GP + RT x E(S/Co) = Purchasing

(great product + right tools) x engagement (shares/comments) = purchases

So apply these tips to your next social media campaign. Ask questions, use competition, have a little controversy, tap into their curiosity, provide an amazing product, and be prepared to deal with crisis creatively. See which one or ones of these powers you can tap into to wow and surprise your customers and get awesome results.