Huawei builds world's highest 5G base station on Mt Everest

Mountaineers climbing Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain, may now benefit from 5G technology as Chinese information and communications technology Huawei, along with China Mobile, have jointly set up the world's highest base station on the world's highest mountain.

Launching the gigabit optical fibre network at the high altitude has enabled the dual-gigabit network on Mount Everest in the Himalayas, between Nepal and Tibet.

The groundbreaking establishment on Mount Everest once again proves that 5G technology connects mankind and the Earth harmoniously, according to a Huawei release.

In this achievement, Huawei is able to offer end to end solutions in the construction of China Mobile's Mount Everest dual-gigabit network. The base stations were built in Mount Everest Base Camp at the altitude of 5,300 metres, the transition camp at 5,800 metres, and the forward camp at 6500 metres.

Huawei's 5G technologies are applied at these base stations, where network maintenance and optimisation are carried out by a dozen network specialists who are stationed 24/7 in regions at altitudes of 5,300 metres and above to ensure smooth network operations.

According to Huawei, this project has a network that connects five 5G base stations. Meanwhile, fast and huge-capacity 5G connectivity is achieved by Huawei's massive technology, which supports lightning speed and large bandwidth.

Even at this height, the new Huawei technology delivers a 5G downloading speed of over 1.66Gbps (bits per second) and an upload speed of some 215 Mbps (megabits per second).

Huawei's Intelligent OptiX Network solutions provide quality and undisrupted data transfer of high-resolution videos, virtual reality (VR) live broadcasts, and other content.

Also, the intelligent video surveillance system ensures streaming quality with the capabilities of optimisation and one-click fault locating to keep the network always on even at the altitude of 6,500 metres at the summit of Everest.

Huawei says it strongly believes that technology means to make the world better.

The beauty of Mount Everest can be now displayed via 5G high-definition video and VR experience, which also provide further insights for mountaineers, scientists and other nature specialists.