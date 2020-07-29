Huawei reports nine per cent increase in net profit

Leading global provider Huawei has reported a more than nine per cent increase in net profit margin for the first half of 2020.

According to a release from the telecom giant's local office in New Kingston, the company recently announced its business results for the first half of 2020, stating that it has generated Chinese Yuan Renminbi (CNY) 454 billion (app $US$64.8 billion) in revenue during the period, a 13.1 per cent increase year-on-year with a net profit of 9.2 per cent.

Huawei's carrier, enterprise, and consumer businesses achieved CNY 159.6 billion (app $US$22.8 billion), CNY 36.3 billion (US$5.1 billion), and CNY 255.8 billion (app US$36.5 billion) in revenue, respectively.

Huawei says its innovation focuses on customer needs, as it invested heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. It has more than 180,000 employees and operates in more than 170 countries and regions.

“As countries around the globe are grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, information and communications technologies (ICT) have become not only a crucial tool for combating the virus, but also an engine for economic recovery,” the release said.

“Huawei reiterated its commitment to working with carriers and industry partners to maintain stable network operations accelerate digital transformation, and support efforts to contain local outbreaks and reopen local economies,” it stated.

“The complex external environment makes open collaboration and trust in global value chains more important than ever. Huawei has promised to continue fulfilling its obligations to customers and suppliers, and to survive, forge ahead, and contribute to the global digital economy and technological development, no matter what future challenges the company faces,” it added.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Huawei and its partners have rapidly launched many 5G- and AI-powered medical applications.

“We are using our expertise in communications technologies to help fight the pandemic and save more lives. The AI-assisted coronavirus diagnosis solution cuts CT scan review times from 12 minutes down to 2, helping doctors improve their diagnostic efficiency. 5G-enabled remote video consultation helps mitigate shortages of front line experts and increases the efficiency of diagnosis and treatment of critical patients,” the company says.

AI-powered thermal imaging devices can take temperatures, increasing the efficiency of infection prevention and control in public places. In addition, Huawei has been doing its best to get masks, test kits, and other protective supplies to the countries and organisations that need them.

— Balford Henry