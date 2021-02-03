iCreate appoints Shanan Smart as general manager

Creative training institute iCreate Limited has appointed Shanan Smart as its general manager.

Smart has been with iCreate for the past two years, and has supported the company through 2020, when it was forced to overhaul its business model due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a release.

In her new role, Smart will be responsible for the overall growth of the institute and build-out of several partnerships with HEART/NSTA, the Digital Marketing Institute, Code Fellows and University of the Commonwealth Caribbean.

She is currently enrolled in the UK-based Digital Marketing Institute Sales Academy where she is pursuing a globally accredited certification in digital and social selling. She is also the holder of a Bachelor of Science Degree in Environmental Biology from The University of the West Indies, Mona.

In addition to Smart's appointment, Dainya-Joy Wint was appointed director and chairperson of the audit committee.

Wint brings to iCreate a wealth of experience in taxation, business strategy, institutional intervention and workforce training.

She worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in audit and taxation, where she managed a portfolio of companies in industries such as investment, insurance, manufacturing, retail, distribution, agriculture, and media.

She holds a Master of Science degree in Cognitive Science from the University of Osnabrück in Germany, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Studies (Accounting) from the University of the West Indies, Mona, where she was also a member of the Honour Society.

Natasha Dixon and Devon Lawrence have also resigned as directors of iCreate Limited and chairpersons for the remuneration and audit committees, effective December 18, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.