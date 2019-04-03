ICreate lends support to training video producers

CREATIVE training institute iCreate Limited has signed off on an agreement with the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) to train 40 young people in digital video production.

The partnership, titled iCreate Lens Support, was signed on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 and is expected to increase employment and entrepreneurship for the group of individuals. The KSAMC- iCreate Lens Support will begin next month.

“We are excited to be rolling out this programme with the KSAMC. iCreate's mandate is to build our digital and creative economy and these partnerships with Government and other private sectors will help to grow the number of certified creatives in our country,” CEO of iCreate Tyrone Wilson said.

The trainees will receive hands-on lessons in the latest digital video production technology over a two-month period, unpacking the intricacies of pre- and post-production to include videography, field and studio filming as well as editing.

“This is a great opportunity to develop not just the industry but the economy on a whole. With our recent IPO listing, we now have the resources to acquire the necessary tools to effectively prepare individuals for a career in the creative economy,” General Manager Carl Carram said in a release from the company.

In February, iCreate Limited successfully closed its initial public offering (IPO) for the issue of 74,062,500 ordinary shares, raising its target of $70 million. In its prospectus, the company noted that the funds raised would be used to acquire additional equipment, computers, and software to deliver courses for the institution.

A subsidiary of eMedia Interactive, iCreate also intends on expanding its infrastructure to include additional computer labs, training rooms and workshop space in Kingston and Montego Bay, while implementing new training courses such as certified professional diplomas, bachelor's degrees and corporate training.

The partnership with KSAMC is iCreate's first announcement since its listing on the Junior Market in February.