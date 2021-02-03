IDB Lab launches call for venture capital funds proposals

IDB Lab, the innovation laboratory of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), has launched a call for proposals for venture capital funding for Latin American and Caribbean businesses.

This call, IDB Lab said, aims to secure investment funds aligned with one of the following four approaches — nascent and emerging ecosystems; regionalising funds; sector-specific funds with pronounced structural capital gaps resulting from unmet demand by early stage entrepreneurs; and diversity-lens investing funds.

Investment management firms with proven experience and presence in the region which are interested in being considered for IDB Lab's investment, are invited to submit proposals.

IDB Lab is one of the most active venture capital fund investors in Latin America and the Caribbean, having invested in over 90 funds since 1996 and possessing a current portfolio numbering in excess of 50 funds.

Through its fund investment activities it seeks to contribute to unleashing the potential of innovation to generate greater development impact and social inclusion with a special focus on poor and vulnerable populations across the region, as well as to bridge key financing gaps in countries, sectors, and business models in which there is an unsatisfied demand for investments from early stage entrepreneurs.