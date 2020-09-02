IDB loan to improve business climate in The Bahamas

THE Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a US$200-million loan to promote competitiveness and environmental resiliency in The Bahamas.

This loan will facilitate the growth of the business climate by supporting the micro, small and medium-size enterprises' (MSMEs) continuity, modernising the institutional and legal framework to protect the natural resources as well as improving economic diversification by promoting scientific and institutional developments in the blue economy.

The programme — the first of two operations under the modality of a Programmatic Policy-Based Loan — also aims to support the mandate and vision of The Bahamas Economic Recovery Committee in promoting private sector-led growth under a stronger, comprehensive environmental framework.

The policy reforms of the programme are a combination of initiatives that support both public and private sector entities, and will strengthen the transparency and governance of capital markets and facilitate the process of obtaining business licences for low-risk companies. It will also support the continuity of MSMEs and the strengthening of their technical capacities in the short- and medium-term period.

At the same time the programme will modernise the legal framework established for environmental resiliency with creation of the Ministry of the Environment, new legislation for control of plastic pollution, environmental impact assessments, sustainable procurement practices, and the promotion of scientific resources to develop the blue economy.

In addition, different actors in the blue economy will benefit from the initiatives designed to promote its development while the general population will enjoy the benefits of the marine protected areas including positive externalities from the measures to control plastic pollution.

It also aligns with the country's strategic goal to protect 20 per cent of its marine and coastal environment by 2020.

The IDB loan of US$200 million has a repayment term of 20 years, a grace period of five and a half years, and an interest rate based on the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate.