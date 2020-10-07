IDB president Claver-Carone highlights capital increase, job creation in debut speech

President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Claver-Carone, says that in order to help countries overcome the pandemic and address longer-term economic problems, the IDB should seek a capital increase that would enable annual lending to grow from $12 billion to nearly $20 billion.

In his first speech as president, Claver-Carone underscored the importance of increasing the IDB's lending power, focusing on job creation to hasten recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can tell you first-hand that the Government of the United States is making plans regarding distribution and accessibility of COVID-19 vaccines, and Latin America and the Caribbean will be a priority. However, we need to be ready for contingencies, as drastic reductions in growth, combined with a lack of access to capital, will weaken our member states,” Claver-Carone said at his recent virtual address from IDB headquarters in Washington, DC.

“There is no greater priority than the immediate recovery from COVID-19. We face an unprecedented time in history, which requires a stronger and more responsive IDB. Many of these challenges have been addressed in the bank's institutional strategy. The priority must now be to execute this strategy at an accelerated pace,” he continued.

This include streamlining and simplifying the bank processes and operations, which he said takes an average of seven months to be approved.

“Countries should not have to choose between saving lives in the short term and foregoing a more prosperous future. Debt will be an important issue and I believe the IDB should lead in these discussions. As such, I will seek to formalise a debt negotiation mechanism through which we can provide guidance and expertise to our borrowing members,” the president said.

Claver-Carone said capital increase is just one of the ways IDB can maximise its resources, as it must also rely on its strength in technical assistance to increase impact in the region, empower clients to make needed reforms, and create space for investment.

He added that under his leadership, IDB will strengthen ties with the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and other organisations to create joint country platforms and coordinate efforts to help the region.

“The IDB of the 21st century must be innovative, and yes — risk-taking. It must be responsive to the ever-changing needs of the region. As an incubator of new ideas, the IDB has the potential to generate and catalyse private investment and revitalise our traditional development tools to accelerate economic recovery and growth in the region.”

DIGITISATION TO BOOST DEVELOPMENT

Claver-Carone expressed concerns about the high levels of job informality — almost 56 per cent — in the region.

This, he said, will be the guiding light of his presidency.

“No greater social and economic impact can be achieved than through employment. The prism of the opportunities that exist are all based on job creation. And not just in job creation, but their formalisation. The transformational opportunities that exist today for job creation are in digitalisation, entrepreneurialism and nearshoring — the cornerstone of our vision. These opportunities have been magnified, paradoxically, thanks to the pandemic. We cannot let them pass us by,” he stated.

He added that knowing first-hand that technology is synonymous with the future, as the bank continues to operate through teleworking, Claver-Carone emphasised that the bank will spearhead efforts to expand opportunities for employment through digitalisation in the region.

“The IDB should be the leading edge of advancing connectivity in rural areas, and increasing its use for education, small business, banking, and financing. On entrepreneurship, small and medium-sized businesses will play a much larger role in the economic recovery. Latin America has the largest gap in financing for small and medium-sized businesses in the world — more than $85 billion. We must close that gap. Adding insult to injury, women are at the greatest disadvantage for access to financing, even though they are more productive than men — earning 10 per cent more income when leading small and medium-sized businesses. This inequality will worsen with the pandemic,” Claver-Carone stated.

“Women are the engines of growth for economies in Latin America and the Caribbean, even more so in the creation of small and medium-sized businesses. We will create a short-term gender development strategy, tailored to the COVID-19 response, which will focus specifically on this effort.”

Claver-Carone, who was elected to serve as the fifth president of the Inter-American Development Bank, succeeded Luis Alberto Moreno. As president, Claver-Carone will oversee the operations of the IDB Group, which comprises the IDB, IDB Invest and IDB Lab for a five-year term.