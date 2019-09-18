Important business contacts made at Japex 2019

Loca l and international participants in the just-concluded Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) are hailing the tourism trade show as a success, with several important business contacts made that could result in increased visitor arrivals to the island.

President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) Omar Robinson is reporting that from every indication, JAPEX 2019 “truly delivered” for Jamaica and its tourism partners.

“There were over 1,000 business appointments between buyers and suppliers,” he says.

“This was an affirmation of Jamaica as a premier and first-choice destination… and also our relevance in the marketplace,” he added.

Chairperson of the Tourism Ministry's Gastronomy Network, Nicola Madden Greig, agrees.

She says the interest from countries, including a strong contingent from Latin America, was “simply phenomenal”.

Madden Greig, who is group director of marketing and sales with the Courtleigh Hospitality Group, said that she was particularly pleased about the interest shown in Kingston, adding that “we do expect to see more visitors coming into the capital city”.

Sales and reservation manager at the Courtleigh Hotel and Suites in St Andrew Maurice Bryan, says the interactions with overseas tour operators were well-coordinated and “many great contacts” were made.

“It was a very well put together event and I join in the commendation of the organisers. Tourism is the number one industry in this country and we have to continue to promote it at the global level, which is why tradeshows like JAPEX are so important,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the large contingent of international tour operators from the United States, Latin America and as far away as Russia, Denmark, Sweden and Norway, were pleased about the contacts made and have pledged to market Jamaica overseas.

“I have made some very good links with a number of local companies and will be pushing Jamaica when I get home,” Swedish tour operator, Celia Larsson said.

“Everyone has just been wonderful here at JAPEX and I also got a chance to see some of your beautiful island,” she added.

Travel consultant from Denmark, Hanna Schwensen, says she was “blown away” by the JAPEX experience.

“I made some very important contacts while here in Jamaica,” she noted.

“JAPEX is really a good opportunity for sellers and buyers to meet, and everything just simply exceeded all my expectations. This is a very beautiful country that will continue to attract a lot of visitors,” she said.

JAPEX is the island's premier trade show for the hospitality and tourism sector, hosted annually by the JHTA in association with the JTB.

It affords overseas and local industry representatives the opportunity to meet in a trade-floor setting to negotiate, discuss, and confirm arrangements to bring business to Jamaica.

JAPEX 2019 was held from September 9 to 11 at Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James.