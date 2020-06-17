Matthew Wallace whose restaurant, Matthew's, located in Negril has been closed since mid-March, has no plans on reopening until July.

“I am taking some time to evaluate the reopening of the ports; I am also making some physical changes to the restaurant,” he shared with the Jamaica Observer's Business Report.

“We are guided by the protocols recommended by the ministries of health and tourism. Sanitisation stations will be installed at various locations and the structure of service will be different. For example, tables will no longer be pre-set; they will be sanitised and set on customer's arrival.”

Matthew's gets support from both locals and tourists, with the majority of customers being tourists. However, with the ports being reopened on Monday last (June 15) for non-nationals, Wallace is not yet rejoicing.

“It is bittersweet, as it proposes many solutions and raises many concerns at the same time,” he shared.

“The team at Matthew's welcome the reopening of the ports as long as all protocols are observed. Combined with new-standard training and restructuring of service guidelines, I believe we can minimise the risk for customers and team members alike,” he said.