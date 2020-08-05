Inflation rate up by 1.4 % for June – STATIN
Noticeable price increases for agricultural produce
The All Jamaica Consumer Price Index for June 2020 was 105.2, indicating an inflation rate of 1.4 per cent.
This increase was largely as a result of the 3.6 per cent increase in the index for the heavily weighted division food and non-alcoholic beverages, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) Bulletin – June 2020, released last week by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN).
Higher prices for agricultural produce, such as Irish potatoes, yellow yam, carrots, and lettuce, for the review period resulted in the index for the class vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses moving up by 14.4 per cent.
There was an increase of 0.5 per cent in the index for the division clothing and footwear.
The divisions furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance and personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services each increased by 0.4 per cent.
These increases were however tempered by the decline in the division housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, which declined by 0.3 per cent and transport also declined by 0.1 per cent.
For the review period, the fiscal year to date was 1.4 per cent.
The index number for June 2020, for the three regions were: Greater Kingston Metropolitan Area (GKMA) 1.2 per cent, Other urban centres (OUC) 1.2 per cent and rural areas (RA) 1.5 per cent.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures changes in the general level of prices of consumer goods and services purchased by private households.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy