Inflation rate up by 1.4 % for June – STATIN

The All Jamaica Consumer Price Index for June 2020 was 105.2, indicating an inflation rate of 1.4 per cent.

This increase was largely as a result of the 3.6 per cent increase in the index for the heavily weighted division food and non-alcoholic beverages, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) Bulletin – June 2020, released last week by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN).

Higher prices for agricultural produce, such as Irish potatoes, yellow yam, carrots, and lettuce, for the review period resulted in the index for the class vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses moving up by 14.4 per cent.

There was an increase of 0.5 per cent in the index for the division clothing and footwear.

The divisions furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance and personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services each increased by 0.4 per cent.

These increases were however tempered by the decline in the division housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, which declined by 0.3 per cent and transport also declined by 0.1 per cent.

For the review period, the fiscal year to date was 1.4 per cent.

The index number for June 2020, for the three regions were: Greater Kingston Metropolitan Area (GKMA) 1.2 per cent, Other urban centres (OUC) 1.2 per cent and rural areas (RA) 1.5 per cent.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures changes in the general level of prices of consumer goods and services purchased by private households.