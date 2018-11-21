Iran sugar workers strike over unpaid wages

TEHRAN, Iran (AFP) —Workers at Iran's oldest sugar cane company went on strike on Saturday over unpaid wages, calling for the troubled factory to be nationalised, the semi-official news agency ILNA reported.

ILNA published a photo of a rally by workers from the Haft Tapeh company in Shush, southwestern Iran, showing women marching with their children — one holding a sign saying: “We are hungry.”

Haft Tapeh employs about 4,000 workers and was first established in 1962.

Workers have staged numerous rallies over delayed wages and unpaid pensions since the company's privatisation in February 2016, with protests increasing in recent weeks.

“We call on this hard-working class to get back to work before the products go to waste,” said Yadollah Mehrali-Zadeh, deputy governor for Khuzestan province where the company is based.

“The government is trying to pay two to three months of their delayed payments in the upcoming week,” he added, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Iran has seen multiple strikes and protests over working conditions and unpaid wages in a number of sectors in recent months, including steel, education, mining and transport.