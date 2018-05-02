Photo: IT seminar

Sheldon Mundle (left) chief information officer, Jamaica Broilers Group, chats with fellow IT leaders (from left) Undel Willams, chief technical officer, Info Exchange; Trevor Forrest, senior advisor, Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology; David Allen, CEO Info Exchange; and Gustavo Sosa, systems engineer, Nutanix, at the Info Exchange “Business Uninterrupted” seminar held at Terra Nova Hotel, Kingston, last Thursday. The seminar hosted Jamaican IT leaders, from major local companies, who were introduced to Nutanix's hyperconverged IT infrastructure, one of the latest innovations in data centre management for businesses being used across the world. Mundle was on hand to share his company's experience as the first organisation in Jamaica to implement the solution.