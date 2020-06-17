J Wray & Nephew spends $300 million on COVID-19 aid initiatives

RUM company, J Wray and Nephew (JWN) has spent approximately $300 million in COVID-19 give-back initiatives over the past three months.

Since March, JWN's various outreach activities to support Jamaica's response to the COVID-19 pandemic have included donating a mix of cash, products, and high-strength alcohol (raw material) to aid communities, bars, and individuals.

The latest initiative took place last Friday (June 12), when JWN hosted a 'Shaken not Broken' walk-through/drive-through farmer's market for 286 bartenders who have been unemployed since the closure of the industry.

Through a partnership with Rural Agricultural Development Agency, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Main Event, and MegaMart, JWN was able to provide food packages, supermarket vouchers, hand sanitisers, masks, and JWN products. Bartenders have also been provided with free online training throughout this period by the JWN Academy.

Having assisted individuals and communities, the rum company has turned its attention to supporting bars and their staff.

JWN Manager for Public Affairs Tanikie McCarthy-Allen highlighted that the focus on bars is in recognition of the impact of the nearly 10,000 community bars on rural and urban economies.

She highlighted that JWN recalls its genesis as a community bar in downtown Kingston.

McCarthy-Allen emphasised that JWN has gone big on providing assistance to Jamaicans from all walks of life who are in dire need of help during this period of uncertainty. Among the support provided was the provision of 5,300 food packages valued at over $11.8 million, which were provided to communities through its community bar network across the island.

This assistance initiative, which was executed on April 23, allowed JWN “Round Robin” networks to provide support to the most vulnerable in their communities who would not have been able to benefit from the economic spin-offs that would be generated from the hosting of round robins in these communities.

Also, McCarthy-Allen stated that 2,000 community bars across the 14 parishes were provided with “Restart Packs” to assist with jump-starting their business. These packages valued at $35 million saw up to 150 bar owners in each parish receiving packages comprising: 24 200ml bottles of Magnum, Campari, Kingston 62, and Appleton Estate Signature Blend.

The products were given free of cost and without condition to the recipients. Also included in the restart packages were hand sanitisers, masks, buckets to aid sanitisation, posters, and markers to assist with social distancing and other COVID-19 messages.

McCarthy-Allen told the Jamaica Observer's Business Report that, “JWN COVID-19 outreach activities commenced as early as March 20, when the company allocated 100,000 litres of high-strength alcohol and hand sanitisers to the National Health Service, through the National Health Fund [NHF]. In providing pure alcohol to NHF, JWN worked with the Government to ensure that public hospitals and clinics maintain international sanitation standards in responding to Jamaica's needs during this time.”

In tandem with this, the JWN Foundation donated nearly 10,000 bottles of hand sanitisers to front line workers in health centres and police stations across the country, to children's homes, golden age facilities, and community groups and NGOs working in vulnerable communities.

Responding to appeals from its Clarendon operations at the New Yarmouth Estate to assist the Cornpiece Community, McCarthy-Allen said JWN distributed 2,300 care packages to the quarantined community, valued at $3.6 million.

In April JWN joined with its fellow private sector businesses and donated $5 million to the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica and the Council of Voluntary Social Services' COVID-19 Jamaica Response Relief Fund.