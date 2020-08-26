JACRA imposes use of 30% local coffee blend on Salada

The Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) is setting the record straight regarding its recently imposed 30 per cent local coffee content requirement in the formulation of Salada Foods' instant coffee blend to take effect on September 1, 2020.

Further, JACRA has indicated that it will not be extending the 10 per cent local coffee content waiver, which Salada has been enjoying since January 2018.

In a regulatory filing last week to the Jamaica Stock Exchange, where its shares are traded, Salada reported that pursuant to JCRA Regulations 2018, Section 19, it has been ordered to now include 30 per cent local coffee content in the formulation of its instant coffee.

At present, Salada uses 10 per cent local coffee in its blend of instant coffee.

According to Salada, “Unfortunately, JACRA's edict to change the instant coffee formula will be detrimental to the company's cost of sales. It will also materially change the taste profile of its Mountain Peak Coffee brand, which currently enjoys over 50 per cent market share of the instant coffee sector, and we are unsure of how receptive consumers will be to this.”

The company has since requested a meeting with the Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw and JACRA to discuss the directive and the impact it will have on Salada's operations. Salada is the largest coffee processing company in Jamaica and the only soluble coffee processing plant in the Caribbean.

It is the home of the renowned Jamaica Mountain Peak brand of coffees and instant teas.

When The Business Observer contacted Salada's General Manager Dianna Blake-Bennett last week, she declined to comment on the matter.

JACRA NOT EXTENDING SALADA'S WAIVER

However, in response to our written questions, JACRA, which was established for the development, regulation, and standardisation of the agricultural commodities (coffee, cocoa, coconut and spices) industry, sought to explain the necessity for the imposition of 30 per cent local coffee content.

In his response to our questions, JACRA's acting Director General Gusland McCook explained that, “Regulations 2018, Sections 2 and 19 stipulates the use of 30 per cent of local coffee in the use of any blended coffee product, inclusive of instant coffee.”

He stated, “Salada Foods was first granted permission to use 10 per cent of local coffee in their instant coffee products in January 2018. This was following on the low production of Jamaica High Mountain Coffee, which resulted in low availability for Salada's purposes. The permit was further extended to Salada Foods on April 18, 2019 and expired December 2019.”

JACRA argued that “with the COVID-19 situation there has been an amount of approximately 430,000 pounds of coffee that does not meet the export criteria. Normally this coffee would have been sold within the local hospitality trade. With this coffee unable to be sold to that sector, it is available for sale to companies such as Salada”.

Local coffee farmers have been facing a 90 per cent reduction in sales and unsold inventory of some 600,000 pounds of coffee beans.

This is due particularly to disruptions brought on by COVID-19, which saw the tourism sector, being one of the primary consumers of local coffee, shutting down for three months and only now slowly opening up. There were talks between the Government and Salada for a deal involving Salada's purchase of a substantial portion of the 600,000 pounds of coffee inventory at a price of US$3 per pound, but Salada is unwilling to purchase for anything higher than US$2 per pound.

As such, it has become apparent that these talks have fallen down, and coffee farmers are counting their losses resulting from their growing coffee inventory.