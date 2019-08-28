Jamaica Bankers Association lists financial inclusion as its main mandate

The Jamaica Bankers' Association (JBA) is citing financial inclusion as its biggest mandate in serving its customers.

Jerome Smalling, the current president of the JBA, yesterday told the Observer at a forum held at the Beechwood Avenue offices of the newspaper that the mandates for each president over the years have been different.

“Financial inclusion is my big mandate in terms of having the banks at the forefront of financial inclusion. We have started with a big push towards ensuring that we are serving the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“The mandates for this alliance of bankers has been varied based on the atmosphere of the banking sector and the prevailing economic situation of the country.

“As a result, past presidents of the association have had to spearhead several changes and initiatives ranging from debt exchange management, de-risking and more recently promoting financial literacy and inclusion,” Smalling revealed.

He noted also that the Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC) was an entity that also came out of the financial institutions wanting to ensure that any value given stands to the benefit of the country.

“Outside of this, the JBA also strives to advocate for sound regulatory policies that will foster a vibrant and competitive environment for the benefit of customers, its members, and by extension the wider society.

“Since becoming a formal entity in 1973, we have always been involved in the passing of various legislation deemed necessary to promote growth and development.

“So whenever a new Act is to be passed through Parliament we always offer commentary, so things like the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) and Banking Services Act saw us as the bankers' association being very involved in the process,” said Smalling.

Other mandates of the JBA include promoting the development of standards for banking operations and also ensuring standards of best practice for account opening and other procedure among others.

According to Richard Murray, executive director of the JBA, “the entity is made up of eight commercial banks and one merchant bank, comprising different committees appointed by heads of the banks, usually with people from senior positions heading the committees.

Members of the JBA currently include Scotiabank, Citi Bank, CIBC, First Global, FirstCaribbean, National Commercial Bank, JMMB, Sagicor, Corner Stone Trust and Merchant Bank.