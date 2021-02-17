Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League plugs into ERI OLYMPIC Banking System

The Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League (JCCUL), which is the national trade association for the credit unions of Jamaica, has selected the OLYMPIC Banking System to facilitate the provision of financial services to credit unions.

The new system is expected to be up and running by the end of the third quarter, Robin Levy, chief executive officer of the JCCUL, told the Business Observer.

When completed the new system will facilitate the delivery of investment services to a growing clientele. The JCCUL is the second local financial service provider to have signed onto the OLYMPIC Banking System and ERI's client base.

Director of sales at ERI, Nicholas Hacking, in commenting on the deal, welcomed JCCUL to its extensive international client base.

“We are very proud that the discussions, carried out exclusively on a virtual basis due to the current pandemic, made it possible to demonstrate the match of the OLYMPIC Banking System's extensive functional offering to JCCUL's specific needs,” Hacking said.

He reported that ERI managed to demonstrate through product coverage and strong client references that ERI was the right fit for the JCCUL business objectives. He stated that his team at ERI will be working remotely with JCCUL's team to roll out the OLYMPIC Banking System across the credit union movement in Jamaica.

Commenting on the JCCUL initiative Levy said: “We are looking forward to using the new system to provide a better service to our member credit unions and to our subsidiary investment banking service brokerage firm.”

More than 300 banks and financial institutions across over 55 countries have chosen OLYMPIC Banking System to streamline, automate and digitise their daily processes. ERI's solutions assist banks in achieving cost and operational efficiency while keeping the focus on anticipating their clients' needs.

JCCUL and its subsidiaries offer a diverse array of financial products and services, facilitating and enabling credit unions to be at the forefront of financial inclusion in Jamaica and delivering billions of dollars of value to their 1.1 million members.