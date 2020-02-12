Jamaica credit growth shows increase

It is being reported that Jamaica's credit growth has seen some improvement over the last year.

Speaking at a quarterly briefing last week, co-chairman of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC) Keith Duncan said that the country saw a 15.5 per cent increase between September 2018 – September 2019 from deposit-taking institutions (DTIs).

“We are hopeful that this kind of credit growth will continue,” he expressed.

He added that outside of the other macroeconomic positive indicators of growth the country is currently experiencing, the continued extension of credit, especially to the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, can only bring more positives for the economy.

“When there is significant growth in credit, and you have more loans being issued, what you'll have is increased demand in the economy. With increased domestic demand, you are supposed to increase gross domestic product (GDP), all of which will add significant value to growth for the country,” he surmised.

Duncan noted that as it relates to catering to the need for access to credit for SMEs, the country has been making some headway in this regard. He mentioned work currently being undertaken by the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), in collaboration with other key stakeholders, in their quest to create products, cater to the needs of and smooth out cash flow aberrations for SMEs so they can access financing from their receivables.

“The banking system has been responding and, based on some of the work that we have been doing, and the banks on their own, in creating products for SMEs, Jamaica is a work in progress. For there to be real growth we need to change our systems and how we do business to accommodate growth,” he reasoned.

He highlighted that based on 2018 statistics, only 10.7 per cent of bank credit goes to the SME population, a group which he said creates the majority of the country's employment.

“We have to change that. We are way behind the Caribbean and Latin America in that regard and we have to really change that to shift the ecosystem — doing so is imperative to get growth levels up,” he said, while emphasising that the existing challenges must be fully ironed out if the group is to contribute to moving growth figures in the way they can.

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) projected Jamaica's real GDP growth for the fiscal year 2019-2020 to fall within the range of 0.0-1.0 per cent, which EPOC believes will move the country into the two per cent growth region once the impacts from the fallout in mining, as a result of the temporary closure of the Jiuquan Iron and Steel Company (JISCO) Alpart refinery, is behind us.

In reporting further on the country's economic growth, the co-chairman cited details from the World Economic Outlook (WEO) which project a rise in global growth from an estimated 2.9 per cent in 2019 to 3.3 per cent in 2020, while growth for Latin America and the Caribbean region is expected return to some 1.6 per cent this year.