Jamaica Customs Agency lists procedures for clearing charitable items

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is giving a reminder to charities, foundations and schools of the proper procedures for the clearing of items.

This the JCA says is in recognition of the important role charities and foundations play in enhancing Jamaica's social and economic development.

The JCA says this reminder also forms part of its mandate to facilitate trade through the implementation of efficient and effective procedures and processes.

In effecting clearance, charities and foundations are to note the following:

1. Shipments must be consigned in the name and address of the charity only.

2. A Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC) is required for clearing all shipments.

3. Where an individual other than officers of the charity is undertaking clearance, a notarised letter of authorisation on the organisation's letterhead must be presented to Jamaica Customs.

4. The name and signatory on the authorisation letter must be compatible with the information uploaded to the JCA's database in respect of the said charity.

5. A Special Declaration must be completed and signed by the responsible officer on the organisation's letterhead. This is to be given to the authorised person conducting business on behalf of the charity or a licensed customs broker.

6. A licensed customs broker is required to clear shipments valued above US$5,000 and a C73 Form (authorisation for an individual to act on behalf of another) must be completed. However, the charity reserves the right to contract a licensed customs broker for shipments under this amount.

Please Note

As it pertains to shipments exceeding US$5,000, a licensed customs broker, upon receiving a completed C73 form, must prepare an entry into ASYCUDA (Automated System for Customs Data) and upload all supporting documents necessary to facilitate processing. Officers of charitable entities, or persons authorised to clear shipments of US$5000 or less, should proceed to the Port of Clearance with the requisite documents pertaining to the shipment consigned to the charitable organisation to include:

1. A copy of the Certificate of Registration of Approved Charity

2. A letter of authorisation where applicable

3. The signed Special Declaration

4. Bill of lading or Airway Bill

5. Packing list

6. Invoice

7. Tax Compliance Certificate

8. Permits/licences where applicable

9. Any other documentation pertaining to the shipment

Note to Schools

The JCA also reminds school administrators that if they wish to import charitable items for their schools, they must make arrangements through the National Education Trust and/or the Procurement Unit of the Ministry of Education before these items are shipped into Jamaica, in order to receive duty exemption and other prescribed benefits.

For further information on clearing charitable items, you may contact the Jamaica Customs Agency at 876-922-5140-8 or email public.relations@jca.gov.jm.