Jamaica Customs encourages use of online payment services

In observance of the health protocols being promoted by the Government of Jamaica (through the Ministry of Health and Wellness) and the nation's efforts to minimise the spread of COVID-19, the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is encouraging its customers — including importers, customs brokers and cargo agents — to undertake payments to the agency using its online payment services, which are as follows:

E-payment (via the ASYCUDA World Portal); Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) – direct bank transfer; advance deposit account (prepayment service).

The e-payment system is open to all customers. Once registration is completed, customers are able to make payments remotely. Customers should use their credit card to access and make payments for Customs import, export, transit and trans-shipment declarations.

The RTGS is an online facility which requires no registration. It is a direct transfer from the customer's bank account to the JCA's bank account. Once this is done, the customer should complete the advice form and send same to the email address listed on this form.

The advance deposit account gives a customer the opportunity to make lump sum deposits to their account with the JCA, and then apply the amount in the account to pay duties or taxes at their convenience.

Importantly, the agency is reminding customers that they can still visit the JCA to make over the counter payments at the cashier. The agency remains committed to promoting the strategies being advanced by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, as together we work towards mitigating the impact of COVID–19 on employees, stakeholders, and the entire Jamaica.