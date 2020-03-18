Jamaica Customs says imports and exports still continue…as country combats COVID-19
The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is assuring its stakeholders that the agency continues to facilitate imports and exports, while it continues to institute the relevant public health protocols for both staff and customers in combating the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The JCA is also imploring stakeholders to adhere to health guidelines to include complying with sanitation measures implemented at the agency's locations.
The agency recognises that as a trade facilitation and border protection entity its operations are critical for the sustainability of the Jamaican economy, and will therefore implement contingency measures to ensure business continuity where required.
Where feasible, the JCA is encouraging customers to utilise its e-payment platform to undertake transactions as well as its online channels (Live Chat, Customer Relationship and Feedback Platform) located on its website, www.jacustoms.gov.jm, to make queries or to lodge reports, or to contact its customer service representatives at public.relations@jca.gov.jm and quick.response@jca.gov.jm, or by telephone 876-922-5140-8.
The agency remains committed to promoting the strategies being advanced by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the World Health Organisation (WHO), as together - individuals, organisations, and a country – can work towards mitigating the impact of this pandemic on employees, their families, customers, and the entire Jamaica.
