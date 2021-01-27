Jamaica Observer's webinar panellists point to integrity, determination, focus as key factors for success

The Jamaica Observer’s first seminar for 2021 saw its theme ‘Charting Your Financial Course’ thoroughly examined in the context of the current novel coronavirus pandemic and necessary steps needed to advance towards success.

Despite all the speakers coming from different backgrounds, they each shared the common refrain of determination and wise judgement as the pillars used to achieve their success.

This was a key element on which Michael Lee-Chin, the chairman of Portland Holdings expounded citing his upbringing in Port Antonio, Portland, as contributing to him being one of the leading financiers in the Caribbean.

One fundamental element Lee-Chin shared was ensuring he read and studied problems to be able to capitalise on any opportunity which may arise.

Going back to his engineering background, Lee-Chin discussed his protocol which involved him observing, developing and testing a hypothesis, and codifying it before hardwiring it into his approach to develop wealth.

The “Vogue Attorney” Natasha Mayne explained her practice of addressing problems with a shift in mindset and utilising resources around her rather than doing everything herself. This was as a result of her consultancy business which has grown significantly over the last year and has seen her acquire new clients in the process.

Mayne described excellence, as well as passion, as the main reasons one can achieve his or her dream to acquire wealth.

Founding director of Supreme Ventures Limited Ian Levy carefully detailed how integrity needs to be one of the hallmarks of doing business, which was how he managed to start Ian K Levy (Agencies) Limited when there was almost no French connection to Jamaica.

Levy further highlighted the need to remove people who lacked integrity from an entity, due to the complications which can arise later on from that missing foundational characteristic.

Wayne Purboo’s critical lesson which he shared with webinar participants was on taking a risk to seize the day and capitalise on an opportunity. It’s one of the reasons he created the Onyx Initiative which is meant to provide mentorship through corporations and leaders to black people in Canada who are less likely to gain certain chances.

Wes Hall gave some guidance to the way the world is changing and the need for people to be proactive at this time.

In discussing this transformation, Hall gave an example of how he led a successful deal and the way in which firms have changed the space.

The webinar was hosted by Novia McDonald-Whyte, Senior Associate Editor Lifestyle and Social Content at the Observer.

The Jamaica Observer webinar was sponsored by Flow and NCB Capital Markets Limited.