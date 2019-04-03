Jamaica's bauxite industry highlighted by Bloomberg

A recent article from Bloomberg, the business and markets focused media company with a global following, has brought the resurgence of Jamaica's bauxite industry into the limelight.

The island's mining revival is “turning Jamaica's red earth to gold for a new set of investors from hedge fund luminaries to commodity traders”, the story reads.

The frailty of the international aluminium industry's supply chain illustrated by a shutdown of the world's largest alumina refinery in Brazil because of an environmental dispute as well as worries over international sanctions against Russian aluminum company, United Co Rusal, is panicking traders.

According to the article, the Jamaican bauxite industry stands to benefit from the present situation as it offers an alternative solution to the current problem areas in the supply chain.

Trading house, Concord Resources Ltd, became a minority stakeholder in New Day Aluminum Holdings LLC which owns a Jamaican bauxite mine and Bloomberg quotes its chief executive, Mark Hansen as saying, “Jamaica has several strategic advantages that had been overlooked on the downcycle. It has come full circle from where it was five years ago.”

The article lists a number of investors who are banking on the island's alumina industry. They include Chinese mining giant, Jisco, which owns a plant in Jamaica and Wes Edens' New Fortress Energy which introduced liquefied natural gas terminals on the island as a new source of power for aluminium production.

Also included are Dada Holdings of which New Day Aluminum LLC is an affiliate as well as Varde Partners and Owl Creek Asset Management which has controlling interests in Jamalco.

The downcycle of previous years brought about by high oil prices, depressed markets and the 2008 financial crisis is now a thing of the past and the Bloomberg feature reveals that Jisco is eyeing expansion while an IPO could be in the works for Jamalco as rumours also suggest the company is quietly exploring potential buyers.

Meanwhile, according to the article, the New Day Aluminium-owned mine in Discovery Bay is aiming for a 40 per cent production increase this year following on a recent supply contract with a Chinese company.

The positive media focus from Bloomberg comes only a few months after a House of Representatives debate examined how much local communities have actually benefited from bauxite mining over the past 60 years.

Environmental hazards and respiratory issues brought about by mining, as well as the need for greater assistance from mining companies to help communities with poor infrastructure, were some of the challenges that were discussed.

Diálogo Chino an independent journalism platform which seeks to critically assess the growing China-Latin America relationship reported in March that the Jisco-owned alumini um plant is sickening Jamaicans with polluted air leaving residents feeling “nauseous and undermined”.

A resident is quoted as saying, “I have never in all my life experienced this. When I cough, it's like my entire stomach is tearing apart. During the night, when I cough and spit, it has a colour like what you would see on a [rusty copper-coloured] 50-cent coin.”

The report claims that residents are critical of Jisco's compensation scheme and that many have settled because of pressure to do so. It further reveals that some residents are considering a class action lawsuit against Jisco while others want an independent body to examine the compensation arrangement.

In the meantime, as these challenges remain a serious issue, the island's overall economy has benefited from the resurgence of the industry.

The Bloomberg article makes a correlation between the bauxite revival and Jamaica's growth citing a Fitch Ratings assessment that mining was responsible for “one percentage point of Jamaica's growth of 1.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2018”.

The Bloomberg piece also notes that Trump's tariffs which increase American demand for alumina as well as the aforementioned worries over supply issues in Brazil are two factors whose timing in this moment augur well for the success of the Jamaican bauxite industry.