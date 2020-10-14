Jamaica stands to gain from convention tourism

ROSE HALL, St James — Jamaica stands to earn significant foreign exchange in the medium to long term from the groups and conventions tourism subsector, through a groundwork exercise established between the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and the Miami-based eGroup Communications.

In keeping with its mandate to promote Jamaica as a preferred travel destination and cultivate new relationships with travel partners, the JTB teamed up with the influential Internet marketing eGroup Communications company to stage recently a four-day Land X-Change MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Events) conference at the Hyatt Zilara/Hyatt Ziva in Rose Hall and the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James.

The collaboration between the JTB and eGroup Communications culminated with 37 qualified planners from North America, Asia, Africa, Europe, among other regions, participating in the conference. The planners specialise in marketing countries, such as Jamaica, that have the capabilities and infrastructures to host MICE conferences, primarily to corporate clients globally.

eGroup Communications, which was established 21 years ago, are the organisers of the conferences. The company is one of the leading electronic communications company in the hospitality sector and has organised multiple MICE conferences exclusively onboard cruise vessels annually across the globe.

“We have chosen Jamaica as a world-class incentive destination. In so doing, we were able to bring some of the top travel buyers of corporate America and around the world to Jamaica, to experience all that Jamaica has to offer to corporate clients worldwide. Jamaica will benefit from this conference,” said Bob Burke, president and CEO of eGroup Communications.

Burke credited the Jamaica Tourist Board, its Chairman John Lynch and John Woolcock, the JTB's groups and conventions manager, for brokering this deal, as well as for their insightful marketing strategies internationally, that continuously keeps Jamaica at the forefront.

“They chose Jamaica because we have established very strong protocols and resilient corridors, which help to rebuild confidence within the industry, as planners need to advise their clients that “Jamaica is ready” to receive their groups, as the necessary health considerations are in place. Jamaica is advantageously positioned to benefit from the conference in the medium to long term as this information is conveyed throughout markets,” the JTB said in a statement.

Director of tourism, Donovan White, said he was elated and encouraged by such an impressive decision taken by eGroup Communications.

“This has been an historic opportunity for Jamaica. This is the first time that the MICE planners from around the world are holding the event on land and it is phenomenal that they have chosen Montego Bay and Jamaica as a whole to stage the event,” said White.

Burke argued that Jamaica is ready to offer the best in corporate travel.

“We believe Jamaica will be one of the sought-after places where corporate clients will want to send their staff on an all-expenses paid vacation. They do not look for discounted travel, they want a fantastic experience. There will be corporate incentive travel, no matter what happens with the economy,” he pointed out.

Nataly Horan, executive director of marketing at eGroup Communications, said the JTB and the Ministry of Tourism have positioned Jamaica's tourism product in a manner that makes it significantly easier for travel planners to resell, in comparison to other countries in the region.