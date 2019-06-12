Jamaica Trade Information Portal to be promoted at Diaspora conference
KINGSTON, Jamaica —Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Senator Kamina Johnson Smith recently gave the undertaking that the Jamaica Trade Information Portal (JTIP) is going to be promoted heavily to members of the Diaspora at the upcoming Eighth Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference.
The portal, which was launched in May, enables importers and exporters to access trade information relating to import-export regulations, requirements and processes.
Johnson Smith said JTIP aligns with one of the goals in the National Diaspora Policy, which is to enhance service delivery to Diaspora populations.
“A lot of people left Jamaica at a point where you had to know somebody to call to get information, so having people understand that this information is now available for everybody has made persons very excited about the portal, as it brings opportunities closer by allowing you unlimited access,” the minister said.
She argued that the portal should boost entrepreneurial activity locally from members of the Diaspora.
“People with entrepreneurial interests now know they don't need to be the size of a conglomerate, that can hire a whole battalion of regulatory experts and legal experts to guide them on how to do this,” she added. “They can now go on the Jamaica Trade Portal where all of this is now available at your fingertips.”
The Eighth Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference is slated for Sunday, June 16 to Thursday, June 20 at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.
