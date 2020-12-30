Jamaican/Canadian cross-listed company, TOKI in more trouble

MEDICAL cannabis company Tree of Knowledge International (TOKI) Inc is in more trouble as the assets of its American subsidiary have been frozen by the Canadian Superior Court of Justice.

This action comes two months after Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) suspended trading of the company's shares on October 16 over what the JSE said was its failure to file its second-quarter financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2020.

The medical cannabis company is the first of its kind to be listed on JSE, and the first to be cross-listed between the Canadian Securities Exchange and JSE.

The freezing of the assets of the firm's American subsidiary, TOKI US Inc, was done in respect of the ongoing dispute between Chu de Québec – Université Laval (the “Plaintiff”), and TOKI US Inc and certain third parties, collectively referred to as the defendants in the lawsuit.

The Ontario Superior Court has ordered a mareva injunction with respect to the assets and operations of the defendants, including TOKI US Inc. The other defendants were not named by TOKI in its regulatory filing with the JSE.

However, in a statement to the JSE which was posted on its website on Monday, TOKI pointed out to the Jamaican equities regulator that it had disclosed in its financial statements on August 6 this year that the American subsidiary was being sued. The parent company advised the JSE that the claim filed by Chu de Québec – Université Laval against TOKI US Inc and other defendants was identified in the regulatory filing, which came in the form of a statement by the company.

In its claim now before the Ontario Superior Court the plaintiff is alleging, inter alia, breach of contract related to a contract arranged by TOKI's US subsidiary, Tree of Knowledge US Inc.

However, in its filing to the JSE, TOKI said “it has always been the position of management of TOKI that TOKI has been misnamed by the plaintiff such that there is no merit to the claims made against it. Pursuant to the claim, the plaintiff seeks damages in the amount of approximately US$11.2 million as well as punitive damages of CAD$500,000”.

According to the TOKI statement, “the contract in dispute is with respect to certain personal protective equipment sold by TOKI US Inc to the plaintiff, as arranged by a US-based director and officer of TOKI without TOKI's direct involvement, from which there was no material net benefit to TOKI. In conjunction with the claim, the defendant has received an interim mareva injunction order from the Ontario Superior Court whereby, in accordance with the order, while the order is in place, each of the defendants is restricted from selling, encumbering or assigning assets over and above the claim amount”.

In addition, “the order restricts TOKI from expending monthly business expenses of greater than US$100,000 (or US$25,000 on any single transaction) without the reasonable consent of the plaintiff. An investigative receiver has been appointed under the order to provide a report to the court with respect to the current assets and accounting of the defendants, and a review of any transfers or disbursements made by the plaintiff pursuant to the claim”.

“The order is immediately discharged upon payment by the defendants into court of an amount equal to the claim amount, which amount is currently being arranged by certain of the defendants and is anticipated to be completed in the next few weeks,” read a section of the statement. Notwithstanding, the defendants are continuing to aggressively defend the action on its merits and are confident that they will be successful in discharging the claim.

In the meantime, trading in TOKI's shares remains suspended on the local stock market even though the medical cannabis company has complied with the JSE rules for which it was penalised. The JSE suspended trading in TOKI's shares for its failure to file its second-quarter financial statements within the agreed deadline.

The decision to suspend TOKI was taken in light of its breach of Rule 407 – Quarterly Financial Statements, which states that companies with quarterly financial statements which are 45 days overdue shall have trading in their shares suspended until the reports are submitted to the JSE.

However, TOKI has since provided financial information for its second and third quarters, but the suspension will remain. JSE Managing Director Marlene Street Forrest confirmed with the Jamaica Observer two weeks ago that the suspension will not be lifted, saying that the company has committed other JSE rule breaches and as such, this warrants that the suspension remains in effect.

Street Forrest told the Business Observer that as soon as there is full compliance, the JSE will consider lifting the suspension. The JSE boss was unable to go into details about the other breaches she said were committed by the medical cannabis company.