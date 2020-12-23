Jamaican company wins International Seabed Authority approval for deep sea metals exploration

JAMAICAN company Blue Minerals Jamaica Limited has received the green light from the Council of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) to carry out deep-sea exploration in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the Pacific Ocean.

The company will be mining for polymetallic nodules, containing battery metals such as copper and nickel. The CCZ is already being investigated by a number of other mining companies for the possible extraction of base metals integral to the energy transition.

Currently, there are no active deep sea mining operations taking place in the CCZ but much discussion has been taking place about mining there, as the metal industry demand for battery metals such as cobalt, nickel and copper continues to gain traction. The CCZ is believed to contain potentially large deposits of polymetallic nodules — the source of nickel, cobalt, copper and manganese.

The announcement of ISA's approval of a deep mining licence to Blue Minerals Jamaica came last week, making Jamaica the second Caribbean country and the sixth small island developing state to sponsor a contractor for exploration in the CCZ. ISA is based in Kingston, Jamaica.

BLUE MINERALS JAMAICA TO GET 15-YEAR CONTRACT FROM ISA

S&P Global Platts reports that following the approval of its plan of work, Blue Minerals Jamaica will now be able to sign a 15-year contract with ISA to explore a geographical area in the CCZ covering almost 75,000 square kilometres of ocean space. This location is made of parts of reserved areas contributed by the Government of the Republic of Korea, UK Seabed Resources and the Interoceanmetal Joint Organization.

According to S&P Platts — which is the leading independent provider of information, benchmark prices and analytics for the energy and commodities markets — the system of so-called reserved areas ensures that developing countries can access deep sea mineral resources. Reserved areas are contributed when states apply to ISA for exploration rights.

According to the energy analytics firm, these reserved areas are then held in a “site bank” which is reserved for access by developing countries or for the enterprise they sponsor. “A moratorium on deep sea mining should be enforced until the process is fully researched and understood,” the Responsible Mining Foundation reported on November 10.

As the world gears up for energy transition it is no secret that more minerals will be needed to fuel a sustainable future. As such the idea has been posited to dig up the seabed and extract raw materials, with one argument being that any carbon emissions will be absorbed by the water.

CONCERNS ABOUT DEEP SEA EXPLORATION

However, there are growing concerns about deep sea exploration. Managing director and global head of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) research and data at S&P Global, Manjit Jus concurred with the growing concerns. He remarked that, “as we've seen with the growing criticism around exploration and production activities of energy and mining companies in remote parts of the world, there's certainly growing concern from investors and other stakeholders...”

Jus contends that “companies venturing into new methods of mining and extraction, especially in delicate ecosystems such as underwater, need to be prepared to show that the benefits outweigh the costs and potential risks…they can justify these practices to an increasingly aware investment community, not to mention the social resistance they are likely to face — impacting their reputation and social licence to operate.”