Jamaican start-ups, MSMEs to benefit from IDB loan

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has extended a US$50-million line of credit to Jamaica over the next 25 years as part of a programme that aims to improve productivity and innovation within the country's private sector.

“This injection of funds will help build Jamaica's entrepreneurial ecosystem unleash the creativity of the people and contribute to economic growth, as well as improve the lives of Jamaicans,” Therese Turner-Jones, IDB country representative for Jamaica and general manager of the Country Department Caribbean Group, stated in a release posted on that institution's website.

According to the release, the first individual operation under the Boosting Innovation, Growth and Entrepreneurship Ecosystems Programme will be to promote sustainable and robust growth among start-ups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Jamaica. In particular, the first individual operation, funded to the tune of US$25 million, aims to address three areas:

(i) promote innovation and productivity among established MSMEs with high-growth potential;

(ii) promote sustainable growth in scalable start-ups; and

(iii) create a sustainable pipeline of high-growth potential start-ups.

Under the programme start-ups and MSMEs will benefit from both technical and financial support to accelerate their operations and scale up services. Technical assistance will take the form of mentorship, access to markets, governance, among other things. With the assistance to be provided, the IDB expects that companies will maximise the use of their resources, improve their productive capacity, adopt more efficient technologies, create new products and/or services, and grow at a faster rate.

“Jamaica's productivity, growth and innovation challenges require a long-term vision of identifying and promoting high-growth potential opportunities, as well as flexibility to accommodate to the rapidly changing technological environment that is affecting the private sector globally,” the press release is quoted.

Further, in the project profile the IDB states: “Notwithstanding ongoing work to strengthen entrepreneurship and innovation in Jamaica, there are existing gaps in the depth and effectiveness of the ecosystem.”

While identifying a lack of funding as one impediment to innovation among Jamaican firms, the IDB also pointed out that, based on the 2017 Global Innovation Index, only 12 per cent of business reported having a research and development department.

In addition, the IDB also highlighted weak-deal flow of good quality projects; insufficient equity and other instruments to address liquidity/credit constraints; lack of coordination between stakeholders; and lack of capacity — incubators, accelerators, private funding — to respond to the needs of SMEs, start-ups and entrepreneurs as other factors that stymie the growth of Jamaican firms.

As such, the Boosting Innovation, Growth and Entrepreneurship Ecosystems Programme will also strengthen the institutional capacity of incubators, accelerators, business support accelerators, academia, and technological transfer offices.

“The programme will involve innovation in emerging technologies such as manufacturing 4.0, electronics, artificial intelligence, big data, cyber security and biotechnology among others will be prioritised, as well as sub-projects with potential to solve problems in areas such as climate change and gender inclusion and diversity,” the release continues.

To be implemented through the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), the programme will provide capital for a sidecar fund that will match grants for ventures that are supported by an angel investor based on the DBJ's Venture Capital and Private Equity Investment Policy. The venture capital fund, however, will be administered by a fund management firm to be selected through a competitive process.