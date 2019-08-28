Jamaicans do not have the DNA for manufacturing

National Baking Company's chairman and chief executive officer, Gary Hendrickson is of the view that the knowledge required to drive the manufacturing sector is lacking in Jamaica, and when the nation realises that fact only then will there be sustainable growth and development.

“We are a wonderful trading nation, but the DNA of manufacturing is not in this country,” Hendrickson boldly declared at this week's Jamaica Observer Monday Exchange, at the newspaper's headquarters in Kingston.

“We don't quite understand, despite the fact that we say we do, that there is a manufacturing cycle. for example, raw materials, storage, conversion, finished goods, distribution, and sales — that cycle is a lot longer than people think it is, and we have to have financing in the interim if businesses are to remain viable,” Hendrickson stated with noticeable passion in his voice.

He added that what the manufacturing sector needs is for Jamaicans to work together as a group of manufacturers to develop Brand Jamaica, and help each other grow.

“We don't know what we have here, we don't know what we're really capable of. I want to see the manufacturing, the added value to our products where possible, our own brands going somewhere else. We're not getting to that level where we have that maturity in the system because we're not recognising that — even in the banks,” he said.

“We should be collecting the two-three million pounds of mangoes hitting the ground in St Elizabeth alone and start a processing industry with mangoes. We should be teaching the people how to treat the trees properly so we don't have worms, put the nets out there and teach them a little bit of husbandry,” he continued.

The Planning Institute of Jamaica reported in its April - June 2019 review of the country's economic performance on Monday (August 26), that real value added for manufacturing is estimated to have grown by 1.7 per cent, due to increased output in both the food, beverages and tobacco sector and other manufacturing components.

Hendrickson indicated that the manufacturing sector should be recording approximately “seven per cent growth a year for a protracted period, as anything below that, we're just wasting time”.