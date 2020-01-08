Jampro boosts engagement of chambers of commerce

Continuing its outreach to local businesses, the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro) has increased its engagement of Jamaica's chambers of commerce to encourage enterprises to use the agency's services.

According to Jampro, chambers of commerce in Trelawny, Savanna-la-Mar, Hanover, May Pen, and St Mary, have already met with the agency to discuss various business-related challenges, and the investment and export opportunities needed in those areas. Major areas of interest included investment in outsourcing, tourism, agribusiness and housing, as well as business capacity-building and export opportunities.

Jampro has already engaged six chambers of commerce across the island, with more planned for early 2020.

Jampro President Diane Edwards said this engagement was crucial to facilitate more business across the island, and to give people a clearer understanding of how the agency can help them to achieve their business goals, in addition it would demystify Jampro's role in the economy, and will provide an opportunity for enterprises to connect with the agency.

“Going into 2020, we want entrepreneurs and enterprises to understand that Jampro is not only for international investors and buyers, we are a channel for business to take place and a critical part of that happening is the local business community,” Edwards stated.

“With these engagements, we aim to have a better understanding of what is needed by our people, and how we can facilitate these requests to turn them into wealth creation opportunities. We will be intensifying these activities, and Jampro will be engaging more chambers of commerce and business organisations on the eastern and central parts of the island in the next year,” she continued.

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation's mission is to drive economic development through growth in investment and export. Jampro is an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries.